300 artisan exhibits at 21st Pasadena Bead and Design Show this weekend

The 21st Pasadena Bead & Design Show, a four-day event celebrating handcraft and jewelry design, begins Thursday, January 11 and runs through Sunday the 14th at Hilton Pasadena.

The show hosts 300 artisan exhibits including handmade beads, artistic jewelry and gemstones and many original designs offered for the first time and by the artisans themselves.

There is also a wide variety of art clothing, textiles, findings, beading and craft supplies, embellishments and decorative fibers; and a selection of designer accessories such as felted hats, leather, artwear, hand-dyed silks, raku beads, hill tribe silver, antique pearls, tribal textiles, painted linen, hand-tooled leather shoes, eco-dyed clothing, fashion design, polymer clay jewelry, embroidery and woodblock fabric.

Artisans and merchants are chosen by invitation and juried application and include both traditional and contemporary artisans, emerging artists, quality dealers and wholesale suppliers, who will showcase unusual handcrafted products.

The event attracts 3,000 attendees who come from many countries to watch handcraft demonstrations and to purchase goods.

Everyone is invited to roll up their sleeves and take part in one or more of the 150 workshops that are offered at all skill levels —in categories such as jewelry design, glass fusing, metal work, wirework, crystal setting, fiber arts, leather working, bead making, art clay silver, hand knotting, mixed media, enameling, etching, chainmaille, silk painting, electroforming, mosaics, alchemy, Viking knit and appliqué.

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show is the first design show of the year and many new and original products are offered here for the first time.

The 21st Pasadena Bead & Design Show is open to the public from 10am to 6pm on all four days – Thursday, January 11 through Sunday, January 14 – at Hilton Pasadena located at 168 South Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena. Advanced admission price is $8 or $10 at the door (tickets good for all four days). For more information visit BeadAndDesign.com.

