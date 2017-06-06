A fresh take on pizza parties with Fresh Brothers Catering for office lunches, corporate events, birthday parties and more

Whether you’re planning a corporate event, office lunch or studio wrap party, make planning a breeze with pizza—a go-to-meal that is easy to share with groups, large or small. The perfect choice has arrived in your neighborhood: Fresh Brothers.

The award-winning fresh casual pizza chain opened this summer in Burbank on 4005 Riverside Dr. and offers Chicago-style pizza, hand-chopped salads, baked wings and delicious meatball sliders. From birthday parties and school events to corporate functions and working lunches, the family-owned pizza shop can deliver something for everyone to enjoy.

“Creating menu options for customers with dietary needs is an important part of our catering business,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “People love ordering from Fresh Brothers because those with specific dietary needs and food allergies can enjoy multiple items on the menu.”

Customers have plenty of gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free options at Fresh Brothers. All Fresh Brothers kitchens utilize the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness’ Great Kitchens program to ensure the restaurant’s gluten-free options are prepared safely and to the highest standards. Vegan options also include:

Vegan “chicken” bites

Vegan cheese

Vegan Italian sausage

Vegan salad dressing

What truly sets Fresh Brothers apart is the quality and consistency of their food—starting with their dough that is made fresh daily in their own commissary. Their sauce is packed from 100 percent fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, made without preservatives, fillers, artificial ingredients or GMO’s.

Studios and businesses near Burbank’s business district can rest easy when it comes to ordering from Fresh Brothers. An experienced catering specialist will help event planners make menu choices to fit their event’s needs and budget.

One of those business customers is WeWork Burbank. “At WeWork Burbank we host several events each week. As our membership grows, so does our demand for fresh, tasty food. Whenever we call on Fresh Brothers we are treated so well and have had consistent results for all of our events. Even in last minute situations, we know Fresh Brothers can satisfy us in a pinch!” says Monica Tockman, Community Lead at WeWork Burbank.

Fresh Brothers offers several catering menu options including Party Packs, Party Platters and Kids Party Packs that include a variety of options to choose from:

Pizza crust

Toppings

Fresh salads

Side dishes and finger foods

Drinks and sweets

Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, buffalo wings and meatball sliders and chicken sliders served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. Nothing is ever fried — everything is baked. The Fresh Kids Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce. The restaurant is also nut-free.

Advanced orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by calling (310) 642-0533 ext. 1. Pickup and delivery is available seven days a week. Open on Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 9pm and on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm. Fresh Brothers is located at 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, in Burbank.