A fresh take on pizza parties with Fresh Brothers

Catering for birthdays, graduation, corporate events and more

As summer kicks off, make entertaining a breeze with pizza, a go-to-meal that is easy to share with family and friends! The perfect choice has arrived in your neighborhood: Fresh Brothers.

The award-winning fast casual pizza chain just opened in Burbank on 4005 Riverside Dr. and offers fresh, family-friendly pizza, salad, wings and other casual fare.

From birthday parties and school events to corporate functions and working lunches, the family-owned pizza shop can deliver something for everyone to enjoy, including those with specific dietary needs and food allergies.

“Creating menu options for customers with dietary needs is an important part of our catering business,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “People love ordering from Fresh Brothers because even the pickiest eaters can enjoy something on the menu.”

Studios and offices near Burbank’s business district can rest easy when it comes to ordering from Fresh Brothers. An experienced catering specialist will help event planners make menu choices to fit their event’s needs and budget.

Fresh Brothers offers several catering menu options including Party Packs, Party Platters and Kids Party Packs that include a variety of options to choose from: pizza crust, pizza toppings, fresh salads, side dishes and finger foods. Drinks and sweets are also available.

What truly sets Fresh Brothers apart is the quality and consistency of their food — starting with their dough that is made fresh daily. Their sauce is packed with 100 percent fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, with no fillers, additives or preservatives.

Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, meatball sliders served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls, mozzarella sticks and chicken wings. Nothing is ever fried — everything is baked. The Fresh Kids Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce. The restaurant is also nut-free.

Advanced orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com/catering.htm or by calling (310) 642-0533 ext. 1. Pickup and delivery is available seven days a week between 11am and 10pm. Fresh Brothers is located at is 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, in Burbank.