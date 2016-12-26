Arthur Murray Sherman Oaks offers the perfect Valentine’s present: The gift of dance

There is nothing quite like a great dance! You can be up and dancing in little time, too, and finally confront and defeat that “I like to watch dancing but I could never dance” issue.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios have been teaching the world to dance since 1912. The Arthur Murray Teaching Method is the most efficient and effective way to get folks dancing in the shortest amount of time. They say, “Get started dancing today!”

Use the classes to begin to prepare for an event, start a new hobby, get exercise, enjoy major stress relief and more. Their student Maurice posted online recently: “For the best ‘health spa + preventive health care + spiritual lift’ a visit to Arthur Murray Sherman Oaks might be the best medicine. Danced my first real steps (post-surgery) tonight…”

Students come to Arthur Murray for many reasons and all leave happy as dancers. Packages are available for couples or singles as a partner is never required. Here are more reviews by students of Arthur Murray Sherman Oaks:

“All the instructors are great, helpful and encouraging and the experience has made a great difference in my life!”

-Barnie on Yelp!

“The atmosphere is non-threatening and always fun, because everyone is there voluntarily, enthusiastic to learn dance and ready to be taught.”

-Brian on Google +

As a Tolucan Times reader, you can take advantage of these special Valentine’s offers:

a) Three Private Lessons, two Group Classes and one Practice Party for only $99

or

b) Two Private Lessons, one Group Class and one Practice Party for only $59

Call now to take advantage of these special Tolucan Times offers at (818) 783-2623.

Let the team of Arthur Murray Sherman Oaks take care of all your dancing needs.

For more information visit ArthurMurrayTheBest.com.