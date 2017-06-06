Burbank International Film Festival ‘Opening Night World Premiere’ screening of hilarious romantic comedy ‘The List’ on Sept. 6

Festival also presents ‘Burbank’s Got Talent’ at The Colony Theatre Sun., July 16

This year’s opening night film at the Burbank International Film Festival is the World Premiere screening of the The List, directed by Harris Goldberg and produced by Kristen D’Alessio. This hilarious romantic comedy stars Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time), Patrick Fugit (Outkast), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy I and II, Dr. Who) and Aaron Staton (Mad Men). The Festival runs Sept. 6-10 and screens at the AMC 16 Theaters in downtown Burbank.

The List is about an engaged couple (Morrison and Fugit)

getting ready for their blissful wedding day. When Jennifer suggests to Patrick that there are a few things she’d like him to change about himself, she proceeds to give him an itemized “list” and comedy ensues. The screening of The List will be followed by the Gala Reception.

Other festival screening highlights include the Mob Comedy Garlic & Gunpowder featuring Vivica A. Fox, Michael Madsen, and Lainie Kazan along with the dramatic thriller, The Last Smile, based on a true story, starring Danny Arroyo.

The Night of Sci-fi, Fantasy and Horror will feature a special 20th anniversary screening of the sci-fi/action/adventure Starship Troopers with a Q&A with the star Casper Van Dien and screenwriter Ed Neumeier (with other cast members to be announced).

This year, the “Garry Marshall Spirit Award” will be presented to NBC4 weathercaster and comedian Fritz Coleman for his tireless charitable work and commitment to the community. The award was created last year to honor writer, director, producer and philanthropist Garry Marshall.

Marshall founded the Falcon Theatre (renamed “The Garry Marshall Theatre”) with daughter Kathleen Marshall. Last year’s inaugural award was presented to the Marshall Family as a tribute to the man that gave so much of his life and his time to the City of Burbank.

The Marshall family, along with producing partner Heather Hall, are thrilled to be honoring Fritz Coleman with this special and personal award. “Fritz will be the first recipient of the Garry Marshall Spirit Award and we couldn’t be happier. He is everything this award represents,” read a statement issued by Festival organizers. The award will be presented at this year’s Closing Night Gala and Awards Show on Sunday, Sept 10.

2017 presenting sponsors are the Downtown Burbank Partnership and Visit Burbank, with First Entertainment Credit Union as an Academy Sponsor. Visit Burbank encourages festival guests to book an overnight stay with a Burbank hotel.

Visit BurbankFilmFest.org for screening times and hotel booking information.

‘Burbank’s Got Talent’

This Sunday, July 16, at 3pm, the Burbank Film Festival is presenting a variety show at The Colony Theatre – Burbank’s Got Talent – showcasing local musicians, singers, comedians, magicians and dancers. Fritz Coleman will emcee the show.

$30 VIP tickets include a pre-show cocktail reception and meet and greet with the performers with drinks and food following the show. General admission is $20 with special discounts for senior citizens, veterans and children. Visit ItsMySeat.com/variety on the web for all tickets.