Burbank International Film Festival presents a special 50th Anniversary tribute to ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Over 180 films will be screened in over 20 categories Wed., Sept. 5 – Sun.,

Sept. 9

The 10th Annual Burbank International Film Festival will take place Wednesday, September 5 – Sunday, September 9 in beautiful Downtown Burbank. Opening Night at the AMC 16 Theatres will begin with celebrity arrivals, media red carpet and Opening Night Screening followed by the Opening Night Gala at the beautifully renovated Castaway Ballroom.

This year, to honor the 50th Anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking science fiction classic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Festival will be presenting a special Q&A panel with one of its stars, Gary Lockwood (Major Frank Poole). Gary is also known for playing the iconic character Lt. Cmdr. Gary Mitchell on the original Star Trek pilot “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” Following the Q&A panel, Gary will be signing autographs at the afterparty.

The Festival is also proud to announce the family adventure film F.R.E.D.I., starring Kelly Hu (The Orville), Angus McFadden (Timeless), Texas Battle (The Bold & The Beautiful) and Christina Cox (Shadowhunters), with special effects created by local Burbank company, Quantum Creation FX. F.R.E.D.I. will screen during Saturday’s family-friendly day of programming leading into the Night of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror which will showcase genre short films as well.

Saturday evening is the premier of the science fiction thriller White Space starring Holt McCannaly (Mindhunters), Zulay Henao (MacGyver) and James Devoti (Sicario). Following the screenings, the filmmakers and guests will enjoy the Galactic Sci-fi afterparty with a media red carpet, interplanetary libations, DJ, dancing and special performances. Over 180 films will be screened in five days in over 20 categories and will conclude with the Closing Night Dinner and Gala Awards Show at the beautiful Airport Marriott Convention Center.

In addition to showcasing independent films from around the world in a variety of genres, the Festival also honors films with socially conscious themes with special awards for “Diversity” and “Awareness,” with several industry icons receiving special recognition. These include Academy Award-winning make-up artist Kuzuhiro Tsuji, who transformed Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill for the 2018 Best Picture, Darkest Hour and Academy Award-winner Louis Gosset Jr., who will present this year’s “Diversity Award.”

Awards presenters include NBC weathercaster Fritz Coleman, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), Sean Kanan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Isaac Singleton Jr. (Pirates of the Caribbean), Ken Davitian (Borat), with expected returning presenters including Louis Herthum and Leonardo Nam (Westworld), along with many others to be announced soon.

The Burbank International Film Festival showcases independent films and filmmakers to educate, entertain and help foster a deeper appreciation for the art of cinema.

For festival programming and events, to order tickets or for more information visit BurbankFilmFest.org. For festival sponsorship or festival partnership opportunities, contact director@BurbankFilmFest.org.