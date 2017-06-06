Burbank International Film Festival presents ‘Daytime After Dark’ comedy show Aug. 20 at The Colony Theatre

As the Burbank International Film Festival expands its programming and events year round, they are excited to produce a special night of comedy – Daytime After Dark on Sunday, August 20 at The Colony Theatre. The event, hosted by Jeff Rector from How I Met Your Mother, features TV and soap stars Sean Kanan “Deacon Sharpe” The Bold & The Beautiful, Karate Kid 3; Sean Carrigan, “Stitch” The Young and the Restless; Brian McDaniel TMZ; and Justin Rupple Dana Carvey’s First Impression. Visit ItsMySeat.com/ events/712263.html to get tickets to this one-night-only event.

In addition to performing stand-up comedy, actor Sean Kanan will be seen co-starring in the festival’s World Premiere screening of the film Limelight, written, produced and starring Paul Vandervort. Limelight tells the all too familiar story of an internet sensation (Vandervort) with big ideas who heads to Hollywood for bright lights and stardom. Limelight also co-stars Erin Sanders (Big Time Rush), Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry McGuire) and Jenna Jameson (Sons of Anarchy).

This year’s Opening Night film is the World Premiere screening of the The List, starring Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time), Patrick Fugit (Outkast) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy I & II, and Dr. Who).

Immediately following the screening will be the Opening Night Gala reception at The Market City Cafe, offering up libations and delicious gourmet Italian cuisine. Other festival World Premieres include Brand New Old Love, Fallen, Over The Rhine, The Last Smile, UMA and the family friendly fantasy adventure, Thrill Ride.

The “Garry Marshall Spirit Award” will be presented to NBC4 weathercaster and comedian Fritz Coleman this year. The Marshall family, along with producing partner Heather Hall, said: “Fritz will be the first recipient of the Garry Marshall Spirit Award and we couldn’t be happier. He stands for everything this personal and very special award represents.”

The award will be presented at this year’s Closing Night Gala and Awards Show on Sunday, September 10. Also being honored that evening is makeup artist and industry icon Michael Westmore celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Westmore families’ legacy in Hollywood since 1917.

For the first time, the semi-formal dinner and awards show are being held at the beautiful Burbank Airport Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. The Downtown Burbank Partnership is a 2017 Presenting Sponsor with Visit Burbank and First Entertainment Credit Union as Academy Sponsors. The festival encourages attendees and guests to book an overnight stay with a Burbank hotel.

Visit BurbankFilmFest.org for tickets, screening times and hotel booking information.