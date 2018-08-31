Burbank International Film Festival proudly announces ‘The Catcher Was A Spy’ as Festival’s Opening Night feature film

The 10th Annual Burbank International Film Festival will take place Wednesday, September 5 – Sunday, September 9 in beautiful Downtown Burbank.

Opening Night at the AMC 16 Theatres will begin with celebrity arrivals, media red carpet and Opening Night screening of The Catcher Was A Spy, followed by the Opening Night Gala Reception at the beautifully renovated Castaway.

The Catcher Was A Spy is based on a true story of major league baseball all-star catcher Moe Berg, who was recruited by the military to be a foreign spy in Europe during World War II when the Nazi’s were developing a nuclear bomb. IFC, the film’s distributor said, “We are completely captivated by the story of Moe Berg and Paul Rudd’s stellar portrayal of him on screen, as well as the rest of this all-star cast. Ben and Robert deliver a tense historical drama that is more unbelievable than any Hollywood screenplay. We are excited to be sharing the true story about a hero, both on the ball field as well as the battle field, as The Burbank International Film Festival’s Opening Night film!”

Festival Director and President Jeff Rector said, “As we celebrate our 10 year anniversary in the ‘Media Capital of the World,’ we are grateful to IFC Films and Palmstar Media for allowing us to screen this amazing and important film. We are also excited to announce that The Catcher Was A Spy will be receiving the Festival’s prestigious President’s Innovation Award.”

Other screenings include the documentary films Harold & Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story, Tarzan: The Story Behind the Legend, celebrating Tarzan’s 100th Anniversary with a Q&A panel with Casper Van Dien (Tarzan and the Lost City, Starship Troopers), the horror/thriller Followed, the faith-based feature Wild Faith and the dramatic feature film Dreams I Never Had starring Malcolm McDowell and Robin Givens.

To honor the 50th Anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Festival will be presenting a special Q&A panel with actor Gary Lockwood (Major Frank Poole). Gary also played Lt. Cmdr. Gary Mitchell in the Star Trek episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” Following the Q&A panel, Gary will be signing photos and autographs at the Sci-Fi Afterparty.

Over 200 films will be screened in five days in over 20 categories and will conclude with the Closing Night Dinner and Gala Awards Show at the beautiful Airport Marriott Convention Center.

Festival sponsors: Downtown Burbank Partnership, First Entertainment Credit Union, Gray Studios, Castaway and the LA Arts Commission.

Visit BurbankFilmFest.org for a complete list of festival programming and events, to order tickets, or for more information.