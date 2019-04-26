Burbank International Film Festival returns September 4-8 in Downtown Burbank

The Festival presents a special 30th Anniversary Screening of ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ on Sat., Sept. 7

The 11th Annual Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) will take place September 4 – 8 in beautiful Downtown Burbank. Opening Night at the AMC 16 Theatres will begin with celebrity arrivals, media red carpet, and Opening Night film followed by a Gala Reception.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the new sequel to “Excellent dventure”—“Bill & Ted Face the Music”—shooting this summer.

Last year, BIFF screened over 220 films from around the world in five days in over 20 different categories. This year, BIFF is excited to announce a new Short Film Category with LGBTQ stories, themes and characters. This new inclusive category is proudly sponsored by HereMedia. Festival Film Submissions in all categories will be accepted until May 31st.

As BIFF is in “The Media Capital of the World,” a special screening program “The History of Cinema” was created to introduce classic films to inspire young audiences to develop a deeper appreciation for the art of filmmaking. Last year BIFF honored the 50th anniversary of the Stanley Kubrick classic “2001: A Space Odyssey” with a Q&A panel with actor Gary Lockwood. Previous anniversary screenings include, “Aliens,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Starship Troopers,” “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” and “Forbidden Planet” to name a few.

This year, to kick-off the festival’s Night of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror, BIFF is proud to screen the 30th anniversary of the classic time-traveling comedy, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” on Sat., Sept. 7. Following the screening will be a Q&A panel followed by a “most excellent” After-Party with live bands, guest DJ and special performances by Jake Hayes and Cherie Curry (lead vocalist for the legendary rock band “The Runaways”).

The sequel “Bill & Ted: Face The Music” is going into production this summer, so this would be a “totally awesome time” to see the original again on the big screen. Tickets are available on the BIFF website now. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter once again reprise their roles as Bill and Ted, tasked with saving the entire universe with their rock music.

BIFF also stands for Burbank International “Fun” Festival. BIFF’s next event is their Half-O-Ween (Halfway-to-Halloween) Costume Party. This annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 8pm at Gray Studios, a renowned acting studio and production facility. So, get out your Halloween costumes and get ready for a spooktacular time!

The festival will conclude with the Closing Night Dinner and Gala Awards Show at the Airport Marriott Convention Center. Last year’s red carpet awards show had a record 650 attendees for the semi-formal, star-studded event.