Burbank’s Christmas Corner offers magical international treasures

That ornament I found in Berlin!” Kristopher Kyer exclaims as he proudly shows off another unique item in his seasonal store. He is the proprietor of the “Christmas Corner” which has opened for the holiday season in Burbank’s Magnolia Park on Hollywood Way just north of Magnolia. “I traveled to 11 countries in five weeks this summer searching for these treasures!” Kyer says gleefully.

The one of a kind treasure hunt in his magical store brings out the child in every patron who visits. This intimate local fantasyland is Kyer’s annual creation. “Some years I can’t find a location with a four month lease, so the magic doesn’t happen. But two years in a row fate has been good to me here,” he explains.

Walking into this year’s “Corner” one is welcomed by Kyer donning a black vintage antique top hat with a few sprigs of holly and berries on the side. The whimsical “Willy Wonka of Christmas” beams as he proudly tells patrons of his treasure hunting adventures during the year throughout Europe. Some of the unique items in the store were personally found in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Holland, Scotland and many more places during his travels.

The anchor of the store is the stunning nine foot tree covered in hand-blown glass from Poland, Czech Republic, Italy and Germany. “It all started decades ago, when I went to London for Christmas,” the impish Kyer explains. “I bought some hand blown glass ornaments from Italy at Harrod’s Department Store and that triggered a passion and collecting bug within me for everything Christmas!” he adds.

There is a completely restored 1959 Harold Gale five foot tall animated department store Santa at the front of the store that welcomes guests. Vintage light-up “blow molds” adorn the outside and inside of the store. And the yesteryear decor has customers gasping as they recall their childhood memories when they spot something they once owned.

If you are looking for that special place to escape the troubles of the world during the holiday season, don’t miss a visit to Kristopher Kyer’s Christmas Corner. It is open 11am to 6pm daily at 1016 Hollywood Way (just north of Magnolia) now thru December 26 only. Closed Mondays. Parking is in the rear and entrance is in the front. The store will be open late Friday, November 16 for Burbank’s annual Holiday in the Park. Santa will be there that night to greet the young at heart.