Christmas Corner returns to Burbank for holiday season

Yes, it’s official—Kristopher Kyer and his vast collection of Christmas treasures and vintage memorabilia is back again for the holiday season in Burbank. “Last year, I couldn’t find a four month lease in Burbank,” says Kyer. “But this year it worked out and I am back with more holiday treasures imaginable!”

Kyer literally travels the world to bring the world to Burbank. Last year alone, his travels took him to Spain, Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, even Egypt to bring back one-of-a-kind treasures.

“People ask me to sell online all of the time. There is no fun in that!” Kyer exclaims. “I like meeting and seeing my customers, and I like seeing my collection displayed for all to see.”

The Christmas Corner has had three locations during the past 13 years, all on Hollywood Way. Thousands of unique holiday items can be viewed and purchased. There is even an added room this year, “The Children’s Attic,” which boasts toys and ornaments and music boxes to bring out the child in everyone who visits.

The Christmas Corner is an “experience” and an escape to leave the real world behind and lose yourself in the fantasy of the holiday. Visitors are always welcomed by a nine-foot Christmas tree adorned with all European hand-blown glass ornaments.

“This year, I’ve got more vintage ceramics than ever!” Kyer says. In addition, there are a variety of holiday cookie jars and figurines. The pop-up boutique store takes Kristopher Kyer two weeks around the clock to set up. He places and displays each and every item. “It is my little Disneyland. It makes me smile and many others and that is why I do it. I’m really a kid trapped in a man’s body!” says the man with a twinkle in his eye.

Kyer is the ultimate entrepreneur. His career spans over 30 years in the entertainment industry in family entertainment. In addition, his vast resume includes performing in shows at Walt Disney World, Disneyland; once being the Ringmaster of the Ringling Brothers Circus; appearing on stages throughout the U.S.; and work in television, film and commercials as well. He was seen most recently portraying Dick Van Dyke in the film Saving Mr. Banks.

You may just hear one of his fun stories as he shares with you his joy of travelling and collecting his holiday treasures. Kyer adds, “Don’t wait to buy it if you like it, as I don’t have multiples. Too many people come back and regret something they wanted and it is gone. But then again, I am always putting out new treasures daily.”

Visit the Christmas Corner now through December 27th only. Open Tuesday – Saturday 11am – 6pm. Closed Sundays and Mondays. And there is parking in the rear.

