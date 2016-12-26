‘Faces of the King’ at El Portal Theatre Feb. 18-19 is ‘closest thing to The King in concert’

Show features award-winning Shawn Klush & Jake Rowley plus The Sweet Inspirations and Ambassador Tribute Orchestra

Come one, come all to the historic El Portal Theatre February 18th and 19th and celebrate the music, life and legacy of Elvis Presley starring Shawn Klush & Jake Rowley, The Sweet Inspirations and the Ambassador Tribute Orchestra with the Tennessee Horns.

The national touring show Faces of the King presented by Rockin’ Ron Kurtz and 3,000 Miles Off Broadway, commemorates the 40th Anniversary of Elvis’ passing. The show combines the three most memorable periods of Elvis’ iconic career to tell the musical life and story in song of this astounding American legend – brought to life by the most celebrated Elvis tribute artists working today: Shawn Klush and Jake Rowley. Klush was the #1 winner of Elvis Presley Enterprise’s “Ultimate Elvis” and Jake Rowley was the star of Broadway’s smash hit Million Dollar Quartet.

Klush also won a worldwide Elvis competition which caught the attention of the award-winning Las Vegas show, Legends in Concert, where for many years he starred as Elvis in their Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City showrooms. Each January he stars in the Elvis Birthday Tribute Tour, an extravaganza with Elvis’ own musicians, singers and friends, in major venues in multiple cities. Klush has released five CDs. He has performed with Elvis’ closest friends, musicians and singers such as JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, The Jordanaires, The Imperials, DJ Fontana, Charlie Hodge, Jerry Scheff, The Sweet Inspirations, Joe Guercio, Jerry Schilling and Joe Esposito. He portrayed Elvis in the hit TV miniseries Shake, Rattle and Roll which aired on CBS and VH1.

On Elvis’ 70th birthday, Klush became the grand champion at the $25,000 World Elvis Tribute Artist Competition. He then received “The People’s Choice Award” from Gibson Guitar company in Nashville for “Best Concert Elvis.” He was then named the “World’s Greatest Elvis” by 6.5 million international viewers on BBC1 television in the U.K.

Finally, on August 16th, on the 30th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, KLush was named the first-ever “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis. He was featured on the Late Show with David Letterman performing to over five million viewers with the entire CBS Orchestra. He will portray Elvis in the new HBO series Vinyl produced by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger.

Shawn Klush is called “The closest thing to The King in concert.”

In October of 2014, Jake Rowley performed in his hometown of Nederland, Texas. This concert marked the beginning of his career. The energy and sheer raw talent resulted in him landing the role of Elvis Presley in the Tony award-winning Million Dollar Quartet tour. Since the end of this tour, Rowley has been in high demand to reprise his role as Elvis on stage and in film.

The combination of Shawn and Jake on stage at the El Portal Theatre Saturday, February 18th and Sunday, February 19th (three performances) will bring old fans and new fans a great opportunity to enjoy The Faces of the King.

Mention the code word: TOLUCAN and get a $10 discount off any seat. Call (818) 508-4200 for information and tickets. The El Portal is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.