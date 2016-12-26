Family-owned pizzeria Fresh Brothers arrives in Burbank

By Pamela Manganaro

Fresh Brothers has arrived.

The local, family-operated pizza restaurant officially opened in Burbank on Monday, May 8th.

Husband-and-wife team Adam and Debbie Goldberg opened their first Fresh Brothers store in Manhattan Beach in 2008. “It all started with my older brother Scott who started a pizza company right out of high school in Miller Beach, Indiana,” says Adam Goldberg. “Then, nine years ago, my wife and I left the TV business and decided to take Scott’s recipes out west and give them a California twist. We are excited to be opening our 19th store in Burbank.”

Fresh Brothers is also active with schools and very involved with school lunch programs. “We currently serve over 4,000 pizzas a week to students from Westlake Village to Redondo Beach and with our mega-grain crust, we fall within the state and federal nutritional guidelines,” says Goldberg. “We have lower sodium and fat in our cheese and our Fresh Kids Special Sauce has curated vegetables inside.”

With a build-your-own pizza and create-your-own salad concept, the menu provides a chance to make healthier choices. “The cheese is 100 percent all natural with no GMOs. Our sauce has no additives and no preservatives and our dough is made fresh daily,” says Goldberg. Most of our products that go out fit under ‘all-natural’ products. We have vegan products that falls under the lactose-free category and have a gluten-free menu as well,” he says.

Charity and giving is woven into the Fresh Brothers brand. The company has many programs set up for different types of charitable organizations and fundraising.

Goldberg says, “We take great pride in believing charity is important. We often provide pizza to different youth groups from choirs to athletic teams that can use our pizza for fundraising. On a regular basis we sponsor school restaurant nights by giving back 20 percent of the proceeds to the school. We know through pizza we are able to give back and make life better.”

Located at 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, Fresh Brothers primarily serves customers seeking takeout and delivery. Hours are 11am to 9pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am to 10pm Friday and Saturday. Street parking is available. Orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by calling (818) 858-1800. Customers also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android, as well as become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10 percent off every order with a code.