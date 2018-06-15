For Your Consideration: Meredith Thomas from Television Leading Lady to Elks Leading Knight

By Gail E. Moss

On May 25, Meredith Thomas, an actress/producer who has projects in four different categories up For Your Consideration (FYC) in this year’s Emmy® awards race, produced and hosted a first of its kind event at the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge. As an Elk Leading Knight, Thomas pitched her lodge the event. She explains, “In less than a month we produced a standing room only event for people who, like myself, are on the Pre-Nomination Emmy® ballot.”

Thomas came up with the idea for the event so that independent artists like her would have a showcase for their projects during this FYC season. “I wanted to do something for free for my fellow contenders in collaboration with the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge,” Thomas said. Guests were treated to a red carpet event and for many it was the first time they were able to see their works on a big screen. Thomas does not view her peers as rivals, but rather, is working toward promoting the “underdog” that does not have big Hollywood dollars to promote projects.

“It was a very inclusive event with celebrities, including past Emmy® and Tony® winners,” she says. “Of the 35 clips screened from 34 television projects, 20 were produced, directed and/or written by women, 13 starred people of color, two starred disabled actresses and one nine-year-old actor even screened his works.”

This year the Emmys® are celebrating their 70th anniversary, while the Elks are celebrating 150 years. To her philanthropic credit, Thomas was just as excited, if not more, to talk about all the good works and the tremendous amount of money the Elks have donated to charities as she was to talk about her projects. The Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge is available for filming, with all the proceeds going to charity and they are accepting new members from anywhere in L.A.

Every year there are two separate campaigns on the road to an Emmy®; there is the Nomination-round of voting which began June 11 and ends June 25. Thomas’ entries are now on YouTube and the Television Academy’s screening platform for members.

The Elks of the Van/Nuys Reseda Lodge hope you’ll consider our Leading Knight and Vice President of the Metropolitan District Knights Association, Meredith Thomas. In addition to her obvious acting talent, she has done so much for our Elks community and her Television Academy actor and producers peers.

