A classic 1957 Chevy. See more cars and taste the BBQ (dinners are just $10) on Sun., May 7 in Chatsworth.

Free admission car show, BBQ benefits Rancho San Antonio Boys Home Sunday, May 7

0
By on Banner Story

With editorial assistance by
Jon Konjoyan

Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio Boys Home. The Home was founded in 1933 by the Catholic Big Brothers. Rancho started as a rented home in Redondo Beach to care for 18 boys. In 1938, Rancho San Antonio found its permanent home in Chatsworth.

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth hosts its annual open house and classic car show in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California on Sunday, May 7th, 11am-4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth.

The event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, music, BBQ, raffles (including a $3,000 First Prize), a model car exhibit and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters, including our major financial contributors, The Knights of Columbus,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

Rancho San Antonio has a reality-based approach to living, focusing on personal responsibility, values clarification, and changing anti-social behaviors. Some of the programs that are provided include: individual, group and family counseling, drug treatment, educational services and emancipation services.

For more information visit RanchoSanAntonio.org.

72
18
