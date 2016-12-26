Free admission car show, BBQ benefits Rancho San Antonio Boys Home Sunday, May 7

With editorial assistance by

Jon Konjoyan

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth hosts its annual open house and classic car show in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California on Sunday, May 7th, 11am-4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth.

The event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, music, BBQ, raffles (including a $3,000 First Prize), a model car exhibit and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters, including our major financial contributors, The Knights of Columbus,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

Rancho San Antonio has a reality-based approach to living, focusing on personal responsibility, values clarification, and changing anti-social behaviors. Some of the programs that are provided include: individual, group and family counseling, drug treatment, educational services and emancipation services.

For more information visit RanchoSanAntonio.org.