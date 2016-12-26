LATEST
Vintage photo of Rancho San Antonio Boys Home. They focus on helping youth with personal responsibility, values clarification and changing anti-social behaviors.

Free admission car show, BBQ to benefit Rancho San Antonio Boys Home May 7

Banner Story

With editorial assistance by
Jon Konjoyan

Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth. This year’s annual open house and classic car show takes place on Sun., May 7, 11am-4pm.

Every spring, Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth hosts its annual open house and classic car show in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California. This year’s event takes place on Sunday, May 7th, 11am-4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth. Admission is free; the barbecue dinner is $10.

This fun event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, music, food, raffles, a model car exhibit and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters, including our major financial contributors, The Knights of Columbus,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

A classic 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air. Seatbelts, shoulder harnesses and a padded dashboard were available and you could even get the hot Corvette’s 225-horsepower engine. See more cars and taste the BBQ on May 7 in Chatsworth.

According to the Classic Chevys Club’s Facebook page, “Our mission is helping support Brother John at Rancho and to promote the beauty and love of that special make (Chevrolet) and those special years: ‘55, ‘56, ‘57 Chevys!” Visit the Club’s Facebook page for more information.

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home has a reality-based approach to living, focusing on personal responsibility, values clarification and changing anti-social behaviors. Some of the programs that ar

e provided include: individual, group and family counseling, drug treatment, educational services and emancipation services.

For more information or to be part of the event visit RanchoSanAntonio.org.

