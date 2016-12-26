Free admission car show, BBQ to benefit Rancho San Antonio Boys Home May 7

With editorial assistance by

Every spring, Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth hosts its annual open house and classic car show in partnership with the Classic Chevys Car Club of Southern California. This year’s event takes place on Sunday, May 7th, 11am-4pm, at 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth. Admission is free; the barbecue dinner is $10.

This fun event features a display of over a hundred classic cars, music, food, raffles, a model car exhibit and product booths. “It is our annual tradition to host this event in honor of our community and all of our supporters, including our major financial contributors, The Knights of Columbus,” said Brother John Crowe of Rancho San Antonio.

According to the Classic Chevys Club’s Facebook page, “Our mission is helping support Brother John at Rancho and to promote the beauty and love of that special make (Chevrolet) and those special years: ‘55, ‘56, ‘57 Chevys!” Visit the Club’s Facebook page for more information.

Rancho San Antonio Boys Home has a reality-based approach to living, focusing on personal responsibility, values clarification and changing anti-social behaviors. Some of the programs that ar

e provided include: individual, group and family counseling, drug treatment, educational services and emancipation services.

For more information or to be part of the event visit RanchoSanAntonio.org.