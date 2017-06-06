Fresh Brothers continues its commitment to fresh, better-for-you ingredients

New Burbank location at 4005 Riverside Dr. between Pass and Maple

It’s no secret…consumers nowadays are paying more attention to what they eat and where their food comes from. Southern California fresh casual concept Fresh Brothers has always been a part of this trend, offering “better-for-you” options of pizza, salad, wings and sliders since first opening in 2008 in Manhattan Beach.

Now with 19 stores in Southern California including a new one in Burb

ank, the family-friendly pizza spot announces its continued commitment to preparing each item made-to-order with fresh, high-quality ingredients including its new all-natural pepperoni.

What does all-natural pepperoni mean? It means there are no nitrates, no artificial ingredients and minimally processed.

Complementing the all-natural pepperoni is the all-natural mozzarella, made without preservatives, fillers or artificial ingredients and no GMO’s. The company has used it since it first opened.

For even more freshness, the company’s sauce has always been 100 percent packed from fresh tomatoes, not concentrate.

“Giving our customers what they want is important to us as a company,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “Using all-natural pepperoni is another example of how we listened to our customers who are seeking better-for-you ingredients for themselves and for their families and so far, we’ve heard a ton of positive feedback.”

The Los Angeles-based chain appeals to everyone because of its commitment to offering fresh, flavorful, yet healthier options. For example:

The dough is made fresh daily, with no egg or soy, from their commissary and delivered to each restaurant.

Nothing is ever fried – wings, bites and tenders, even the wedge cut fries are baked.

The Fresh Kids Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Some fresh pizza favorites include:

Da Works – loaded with sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and red onions.

Old School – featuring meatballs layered with pepperoni and smothered with spicy Giardiniera.

Fresh Momma’s Favorite – chock-full of spinach, garlic and mushrooms, served with a blend of pizza sauce and pesto.

Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, buffalo wings, meatball sliders and chicken sliders served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls. And for those with a sweet tooth, order up some warm Sweet Knots, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing or gluten-free vegan chocolate brownies.

Customers have plenty of gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free options at Fresh Brothers such as vegan “chicken” bites, vegan cheese, vegan Italian sausage and vegan salad dressing. All Fresh Brothers kitchens utilize the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness’ Great Kitchens program to ensure the restaurant’s gluten-free options are prepared safely and to the highest standards. And to top it off, all Fresh Brothers food is prepared in a nut-free environment.

Located at 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, Fresh Brothers primarily serves customers seeking takeout and delivery. Hours are 11am to 9pm Sunday through Thursday and 11am to 10pm Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup is available. Orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by calling (818) 858-1800. Customers may also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android, as well as become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10 percent off every order with a code.