Getting personal about home care with award-winning Steffi Gaines of ‘A Better Way In Home Care’

In-home support helps senior and disabled people remain in their homes

“For many families, getting care for a loved one is one of the most difficult decisions they will ever make,” explains A Better Way In Home Care founder Steffi Gaines. “Whether the client is recovering from an illness, needs long term care or is terminal, this decision is often fraught with fear, questions and concern. It can tear a family apart.”

Gaines knows.

At just 34, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. That experience gave her a passion to preserve people’s dignity no matter what their condition. In 1998, she changed careers and opened A Better Way in Home Care Referral Agency.

Gaines emphasizes that her team understands how difficult it may seem to bring a stranger into the home. They help take the worry out of that decision by finding the perfect match of client and caregiver.

Potential caregivers must pass a rigorous reference check and interview process, as well as security checks. Each and every potential caregiver is ultimately hand selected by Gaines.

Gaines has a passion for helping others, working hard to provide an alternative to the world of assisted living and convalescent facilities so people can remain in their home. Her efforts have not gone unnoticed – the Southern California Cancer Pain Initiative presented A Better Way with the Award of Excellence in recognition of their contributions to cancer pain relief.

To speak with Steffi Gaines or for more information call (818) 788-9995 and (323) 650-2211 or visit ABetterWayInHomeCare.com. A Better Way In Home Care is a referral agency.