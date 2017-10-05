Hollywood Piano continues PianoFest with concerts and free gifts through October

Attendees to receive commemorative tote bags and more

By Clint Lohr

Hollywood Piano’s Mason & Hamlin PianoFest for 2017, showcasing this spectacular brand, is well under way at its Burbank store at 323 S Front St. This annual event began last month and runs through Monday, October 30.

Hollywood Piano’s President and CEO Glenn Treibitz further elaborated on this Fall event: “The purpose of the Mason & Hamlin PianoFest is to expose these lovely instruments to a large diversity of music lovers over a broad spectrum of music styles. Mason & Hamlin is like the best kept secret in pianos among those that truly know like the great Sergi Rachmaninoff. It will outlast any brand of piano made today.

All other pianos at some point in their lifetime will need the action rebuilt, but not a Mason & Hamlin. Mason has greater tuning stability due to its massive frame, better crown retention because of its exclusive crown retention system and an action which will go on a hundred years or more. No other pianos can make this claim. In the end the cost of ownership of Mason & Hamlin will be significantly less than any piano made.”

This Friday, October 6, 7:30pm at PianoFest, they are presenting Armenian Pianist Maestro Armen Aharonyan. Aharonyan has recently returned from a multi-city concert tour of Armenia. Reviews of Aharonyan include the words “dynamic,” “virtuoso” and “thrilling.” One critic remarked that “when Aharonyan plays it is like a full orchestra.” The program will be followed by a wine and cheese meet and greet with the artist.

On Sunday, October 8 from 10am to 12pm, and from 1pm to 4pm, the PianoFest moves to Arcadia for the L.A. Young Musican’s Piano Competition to be held at the Arcadia Community Center located at 365 Campus Dr. in Arcadia. Young pianists from first grade through high school will compete against others in their age categories for top honors. They will be competing on the Mason & Hamlin concert grand. Stay for the day or go for a few hours. Older contestants will perform near the end of the competition.

According to Hollywood Piano’s website, Mason & Hamlin pianos are for “smart consumers who can appreciate a mostly maintenance-free piano action.” Mason & Hamlin pianos were first developed in 1854 in Boston, Massachusetts, the city where the pianos are still made today. Less than 300 individual pianos/works of art are created each year. Each Mason & Hamlin piano can be considered and heirloom piano which will go on for multiple generations.

Hollywood Piano was the number one U.S. dealer for the Mason & Hamlin brand in 2015. And during the six-week PianoFest, these pianos will be sold with factory-authorized discounts and thousands of dollars in rebates. In celebration of PianoFest every brand of piano in their inventory will be specially priced through October 30.

RSVP for all PianoFest events by calling (818) 954-8500 or visit HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest for more information.

26 total views, 14 views today