Hollywood Piano’s year end clearance sale will put a song in your heart

Iconic piano retailer offers up to 68 percent savings

Hollywood Piano is ending the year with a crescendo. Every piano in their stock is on sale now as they clear their inventory of new and used pianos prior to year’s end. As President and CEO Glenn Treibitz says, “We’d rather sell it than count it!”

Through the end of December, you can save up to 68 percent on the purchase of any new or used piano currently in inventory. That very attractive deal includes free tax (they pay sales tax) and free delivery. “We will entertain all offers on in stock merchandise only,” says Treibitz.

And you can buy any currently in stock piano with one year, zero percent financing. Their Burbank and Pasadena show rooms feature Steinway, Baldwin, Mason & Hamlin, Yamaha, Roland and other fine piano brands, new and used.

Treibitz says, “As a pianist, composer and piano teacher, I’ve had the fun task of personally selecting every piano brand we sell. My criteria is based on quality, musicality, extra- high value, what I expect as a pianist and what I learned working in a piano rebuilding shop. Each brand I choose to represent offers our customers the top piano values in each of their respective categories from the quality/value level to the luxury level.”

Treibitz continues, “Our commitment to music is personal. Our mission is to match every client with the right piano for their needs and to provide the highest level of customer service and integrity. We thereby turn our clients into friends and advocates as we welcome them into our extended Hollywood Piano family.”

This commitment translates to being a full service piano store that also offers rentals, tuning, moving, appraisals and restorations. They also provide piano lessons through the Hollywood Piano School of Performing Arts.

Hollywood Piano was the number one dealer for Mason & Hamlin pianos nationally in 2015. Their website discusses Mason & Hamlin’s origins and how their pianos were first designed and built in Boston, Massachusetts in 1854. Over 160 years later, they are still meticulously hand-built there from Hard Rock Maple wood rims and with carbon-fiber actions that will last over 100 years. This is a claim no other piano can make.

Hollywood Piano has a history that matches the history of Hollywood itself. First opened in 1928, pianos provided by Hollywood Piano appeared in iconic movies and TV shows since the beginning of the sound era.

The piano featured in the classic Humphrey Bogart film, Casablanca is on display at Hollywood Piano in Burbank, along with many other instruments featured in classic films and TV shows.

Hollywood Piano is located at: 323 South Front St. in Burbank and 2084 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Call (818) 954-8500 or visit HollywoodPiano.com.

