I’m dreaming of a ‘White Pizza’ from Fresh Brothers

Fresh Brothers, the local award-winning pizza concept in Southern California, is ringing in the holiday season with a new White Pizza. The three-cheese White Pizza features dollops of creamy ricotta, Romano and crushed garlic on fresh-made crust drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and topped with all natural mozzarella. The new pizza is available at the Burbank store on Riverside Dr., now through New Year’s Day.

“We wanted to pay homage to the classic white pizza while showing Fresh Brothers’ commitment to quality by using premium ingredients,” says Scott Goldberg, Executive Chef of Fresh Brothers.

In the spirit of individuality and customization, customers can also build upon the new White Pizza and choose from their favorite toppings. Guests can also choose Fresh Brothers signature thin-crust, skinny-crust or deep dish crust with the option of gluten-free.

“We wanted to create a fresh and flavorful new pizza for families and friends to share during the holiday season,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “Our customers and team members were seeking an alternative to our fresh packed tomato sauce and we’re excited to deliver on their requests.”

For an extra holiday treat, guests can order up some warm Sweet Knots, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing or gluten-free vegan chocolate brownies.

Perfect for a large-scale to small, intimate holiday office party, Fresh Brothers makes event planning a breeze for local studios and businesses. An experienced catering specialist will help event planners make menu choices to fit their event’s needs and budget.

The Los Angeles-based pizza chain truly appeals to everyone because of its commitment to offering fresh, flavorful, yet healthier options. For example:

Fresh Brothers only uses all-natural mozzarella, made without preservatives, fillers or artificial ingredients and no GMO’s.

The dough is made fresh daily from their commissary and delivered to each restaurant.

Fresh Brothers uses all-natural pepperoni that has no artificial ingredients, minimally processed and no nitrates.

Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, meatball sliders and chicken sliders served on King’s Hawaiian sweet rolls.

Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free pizza, salad and wings are available throughout Southern California.

Fresh Brothers pizza sauce is 100 percent packed from fresh tomatoes, not concentrate.

The Fresh Kids Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Nothing is ever fried – wings, bites and tenders – even the wedge cut fries are baked.

And to top it off, all Fresh Brothers food is prepared in a nut-free environment.

Advanced orders can be placed online at FreshBrothers.com or by calling (310) 642-0533 ext. 1. Pickup and delivery is available seven days a week. Open on Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 9pm and on Friday and Saturday from 11am to 10pm. Fresh Brothers is located at 4005 Riverside Dr., between Pass and Maple, in Burbank. Customers can also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android, and become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10 percent off every order with a code.

