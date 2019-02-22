‘Just Imagine’ a special day to remember forever at El Portal Theatre Mainstage Sat., Mar. 16 at 3pm & 8pm

Producer Ron Kurtz and 3000 Miles Off-Broadway proudly present Just Imagine, the life and music of John Lennon starring Tim Piper, at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage in the NoHo Arts District of North Hollywood. This special two show-only engagement will be presented Saturday, March 16 at 3pm and 8pm.

Tim Piper and band, Working Class Hero, in “Just Imagine” at El Portal Theatre in NoHo.

Just Imagine is the extraordinary rock ‘n’ roll celebration of the life and music of John Lennon, starring look-and-sing-alike artist Tim Piper.

Just Imagine intertwines John Lennon’s songs with the stories behind them to create a unique and electrifying multimedia concert experience. Backed by rock band Working Class Hero (Greg Piper on bass, Don Butler on guitar, Morley Barton on keyboards and Don Puncher on drums) Piper, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late rock ‘n’ roll icon, channels Lennon in this critically acclaimed tribute.

Just Imagine tells Lennon’s story in what I hope is an accurate and compelling way,” says Piper. “If you were there, it’s a trip back in time. If you weren’t, it’s a musical history lesson.”

A musician, actor and songwriter, Tim Piper has traveled the world performing music made famous by The Beatles and has distinguished himself as the preeminent “John Lennon” with roles in the CBS production The Linda McCartney Story, E! Channel’s John Lennon Story, Beatle Wives and as the singing voice of Lennon for the NBC-TV movie of the week, In His Life: The John Lennon Story.

With Working Class Hero, Piper has performed at numerous special events, including the only tribute act to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a prescreening performance for the re-release debut of Yellow Submarine and the John Lennon 20th anniversary memorial gathering in Central Park.

For tickets and information call (818) 508-4200 or online at ElPortalTheatre.com. There is a special offer on tickets for this St. Patrick’s Day weekend – 25 percent off for all performances and all remaining seats using code word: TIM. The historic El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the heart of North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.