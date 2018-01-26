‘Life’s Journey – from Pain to Power’ women’s conference set for Burbank Sat., Mar. 24

Designer Sue Wong, clinical hypnotherapist Liza Boubari among speakers

The 6th annual 3Event “Life’s Journey – from Pain to Power” is for “like-minded women to experience an exciting and nurturing day dedicated to illuminating a better you,” according to Heal Within’s Liza Boubari, who heads-up the conference. The event is Saturday, March 24, 9am–4pm, at The Castaway Burbank, and $99 tickets include lunch as early bird registration.

“You will leave evoked and aligned to your true core self, embraced and invigorated by your surroundings, and tapped into feelings you have not known ever existed,” says Boubari on The 3Event website.

Besides Boubari, speakers include celebrity fashion designer Sue Wong, real estate expert Danisha Danielle, featured on Oprah.com, and Marie Mbouni, a healing artist, shamanic coach and practicing MD.

Liza Boubari

“Your entire life is a story – only you have the power to change your story. I am only witness to your story,” says Boubari. With her acclaimed method called “The 3E” – “Evoke, Embrace, Evolve,” she has helped thousands of people tap within to let go of self-doubt, gain clarity of purpose and make life-changing choices. Her work through clinical hypnotherapy and coaching exposes the roots of fear, shame, blame and giving people the tools to move beyond the feeling of “not being good enough.” The result is unveiling to freedom and a world of possibilities.

Sue Wong

Born into humble circumstances in a remote countryside in southern China, at the age of six Wong was spirited away from Communist China by the courageous leap of her mother, who bribed a border guard with her wedding jewels in exchange for freedom into Hong Kong with her daughter. While she was still trying to earn a fashion degree, she interned with the resource brand Arpeja after winning first place in a scholarship sponsored by the company, apprenticing under the head designer.

Beauty with a blend of “Mind-Body-Spirit” fuels her famous designs and has established the Sue Wong signature style. “I believe I’m on a life mission, and it’s to put some beauty into the world,” she says.

Danisha Danielle

Born in Los Angeles, Danisha Danielle Hoston was raised by a single father and a mother who was in and out of her life. She graduated high school early and began her studies at UCLA at the age of 16, graduating with a BA degree in Mass Communications with a specialization in Business Administration.

Marie Mbouni

Born and raised in Cameroon, Africa, Mbouni is a healing artist and creativity and shamanic coach as well as a practicing MD for 23 years. As a healer and coach she offers transformational experiences for leaders and change makers who want to step more fully into their power.

For tickets and information call (818) 551-1501 and visit 3eevent.com.

