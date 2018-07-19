Mailbox Toluca Lake’s Jonathan Kramer is also known as throat remedy specialist ‘Dr. Voice’

Besides postal services, he specializes in vocal health products like Ginger Honey Crystals Tea, Red Ginseng Royal Jelly, Honey Loquat Candy and more

By Clint Lohr

Mailbox Toluca Lake seems like a typical post office box business with its exterior blending in with a row of other storefronts at 10153 1/2 Riverside Drive. But inside this shop it’s a whole different story.

For decades known as the unofficial “Town Hall for the Entertainment Industry,” it’s where ideas for movies and shows have been hatched, and where there are at least 1,000 mailboxes designated to mostly people in the industry. Of course, FedEx, postal services and notary services are available.

Now the store is just as well known for the voice and throat remedies sold by owner Jonathan Kramer, informally known as “Doctor Voice to the Superstars.” His products combat laryngitis, hoarseness and other ailments of singers as well as those doing voice-overs. “I’ve owned the store for 11 years,” Kramer says. “I got into the voice business about five years ago, and it’s been extremely successful.”

He recalled how his mother and sisters had a chronic cough, and one of his cousins bought them a box of Grether’s Pastilles, handmade throat lozenges from Switzerland. Kramer still sells them today, handing this writer a sample of Blackcurrent Grether’s Pastilles “for throat and voice” from a bag of samples he says he is always handing out.

The sample “voice bag” also includes a tube of Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, an herbal-based honey loquat syrup for fatigued voices. There is also a small spray bottle of Thayer’s Dry Mouth Spray, 100 percent Raw Manuka Honey, Throat Coat Herbal Tea, a Wedderspoon Manuka Honey Lollipop and Ginger Honey Crystals Tea—a natural product with immune system and digestion support properties that can help stave off viruses.

Recently he discovered two new products that are now top sellers—-Gargle Away Throat Care, primarily for strep throat, and Honees throat lozenges made in Italy. These Honees cough drops come in Honey Lemon, Menthol and the original pure liquid-filled delicious savory Honees drops.

Other new finds include Vocal Eze—a soothing natural throat spray made of ginger, Echinacea and honey and Lip Eze Chapstick for Musicians—“The only chap- stick for horn players,” states Kramer.

Mailbox Toluca Lake’s extensive online catalog also includes brand names such as Tiger Balm liniment.

Kramer says several recording studios keep his merchandise in stock for their clientele. Voice coach Eric Vetro, who has trained stars such as Ariana Grande and Katy Perry, refers all his clients to Kramer’s store, while Burbank ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Warren Line prescribes Kramer’s products for his patients.

For more information visit MailBoxTolucaLake.com, call (818) 505-9350 or come by 10153 1/2 Riverside Dr. at Forman.