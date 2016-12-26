Master illusionist Ivan Amodei appearing at Beverly Wilshire Hotel

With editorial assistance

by Jon Konjoyan

Illusionist Ivan Amodei is currently in his eighth year of performances at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills as part of a critically acclaimed national tour that has been breaking box office records. He is at the venue throughout the summer along with dates in Westlake Village at the Four Seasons there.

From his humble beginnings in Cosmo, Sicily, to his formative years in Brooklyn, New York, and finally to his notable career as one of the world’s acclaimed illusionists, Amodei (pronounced e-von ah-moe-day) continues to amaze audiences everywhere with his one of a kind approach to the art of illusion. He mixes thought provoking story lines and meaning into each custom demonstration of the human experience, earning reviews like “Magic with a message,” from The Boston Globe.

With a unique philosophy and showmanship that inspires and uplifts his audiences, Amodei has entertained thousands of people from all walks of life – including Hollywood elites and even royal nobility.

Sometime this year he will perform his 1,000th show. Amodei recently appeared on the CW’s Penn & Teller’s Fool Us season finale and fooled the pants off the veteran Las Vegas magicians and was declared the winner. Amoedi’s 90-minute show includes the illusion that fooled Penn & Teller, as well as other stunning coincidences, psychological illusions and spectacular brain games. A musical score by Celine Dion’s star cellist Irina Chirkova accompanies the show.

With an intimate setting, seats are limited and the show regularly sells out.

For tickets and show dates visit IvanAmodei.com/on-tour or call (866) 811-4111.