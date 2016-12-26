Pasadena Bead & Design Show displays emerging creative trends

At the forefront of the newest emerging design trends for 2017, Pasadena Bead & Design Show begins tomorrow, Thursday, January 12th, and continues through Sunday, January 15th.

The event is held at the Hilton Pasadena, and features superb artistic beads, gemstones, one-of-a-kind jewelry, designer clothing, jewelry supplies, and vintage items.

With DIY design on the rise, 150 workshops are offered daily from 8am to 9pm. They are artisan taught and offer step-by-step instruction for all skill levels. Workshop topics and projects for this show will include jewelry design, metal work, wirework, crystal setting, bead making, art clay silver, hand knotting, mixed media, chainmaille and enameling.

Exhibitors are chosen by invitation and juried application, including both traditional and contemporary artisans, high-quality merchants, and wholesale suppliers. Visitors may shop and buy directly from artists at excellent prices: beads, art clothing, jewelry, gemstones, textiles, findings and embellishments.

The designer products and artisan workshops promoted by the show are inspired not only by the contemporary handmade movement, but also by the Arts and Crafts movement of the late 19th century – products made with careful, meticulous detail, natural materials and rich colors such as hand printed fabrics, hand sewn clothing, handcrafted beads and art jewelry.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show brings together the hottest design and craft products, including unusual items such as original lampwork beads, hand-cut gemstones, upcycled clothing, felted hats, art wear, hand-dyed silks, raku beads, painted linen, hand tooled leather and eco-dyed and upcycled clothing.

The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Hours are 10am-6pm daily, January 12th–15th at Hilton Pasadena located at 168 South Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena. Advanced admission price is $8 or $10 at the door and is good for all four days.

For more information visit BeadandDesign.com.