PianoFest showcases Mason & Hamlin brand with concerts and factory rebates

Finale is Mon., Oct. 30, 7:30pm, at Hollywood Piano Burbank

By Clint Lohr

It’s not often that little old Burbank is home to a major international music festival, but that’s exactly what’s been happening at the Irwin & Rhoda Treibitz Hall at Hollywood Piano with their 2nd Annual Mason & Hamlin PianoFest.

Starting September 19 with the All Star Tribute to Mario Feninger, then the Piano Story with Mario Merdirossian on October 1, Arman Ahronyan on October 6 and the L.A. Young Musician’s Piano Competition on October 8, audiences have been thrilled with the highest level of musicianship followed by refreshments and free gifts.

Hollywood Piano’s President and CEO Glenn Treibitz has said of this year’s PianoFest: “The Mason & Hamlin piano creates magic with its tone and our goal is to share the magic with everyone so they can understand what the elite musicians of the world have secretly known for over 160 years.”

Indeed, Hollywood Piano’s website mentions that the late, great Duke Ellington played on a Mason & Hamlin and today’s popular pianist, Jarrod Radnich will now only play on this brand of instrument after starting out using a famous Japanese piano.

This Friday, October 13 PianoFest features internationally acclaimed pianist, educator, lecturer and Khachaturian expert Susanna Tarontsi. She has performed as a solo artist or accompanist in many countries including Armenia, Georgia, Azerbijan, Russia and America. She has written numerous books on piano pedagogy and repertoire. Because of her background as a pianist and educator she is often called upon to judge piano competitions.

Her evening of classical piano, insights into the music is not to be missed. Again, that happens Friday, October 13 at 7:30pm.

About Mason & Hamlin ownership, Hollywood Piano advises: “A Mason & Hamlin piano is not for everyone. Not for those who tend to follow the pack, but for free thinkers who really know and understand exceptional quality, design and extraordinary unrivaled tone. The more famous name brand is for people who want to own a name first while Mason & Hamlin is for those who want to own the very best piano regardless of name.”

PianoFest moves in a different direction starting next week. While they’ve featured classical music performances so far, next Friday, October 20 will be a Gospel tribute to Pastors Andrae and Sandra Crouch with members’ voices of the New Christ Memorial Praise Team. Then on Saturday October, 21 at 1pm, respected piano technician David Anderson will conduct a seminar on “What Are The Elements of a Great Piano.”

Mason & Hamlin pianos were first developed in 1854 in Boston, Massachusetts. They are still meticulously hand-built today with Hard Rock Maple wood rims, and actions made with carbon fiber parts. The factory is now headquartered in Haverhill, Massachusetts, near Boston. Hollywood Piano boasts they were the number one U.S. dealer for Mason & Hamlin in 2015.

Hollywood Piano is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank. RSVP for all PianoFest events by calling (818) 954-8500. Also visit HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest.

