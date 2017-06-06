Riverside Drive’s Media District sees continued growth with new dining options

The media district along Riverside Drive and across from Warner Brothers Studios is seeing a boom in new fast casual dining options that offer something for everyone.

Locals who live and work in the area can now enjoy food and drinks from recently opened eateries Fresh Brothers, serving pizza, salads and wings with a California twist; Juice Bar, offering smoothies, juices and shots; Cascabel Taco Shop, a takeout spot for breakfast, tacos and burritos; and Red Maple Cafe, a gelato and coffee bar.

“We are thrilled to be part of the neighborhood and enjoy being a local business supported by the people who live and work here,” said Bryan Veskosky, co-owner of Red Maple Cafe, offering a variety of signature sandwiches, salads, and bowls, along with authentic sorbet, Verve coffee, Rishi Tea and baked goods.

The new spots are adjacent to neighbors Grilliant and Sweet Lady Jane. The growing retail area truly serves up something for everyone: from early morning risers who can enjoy pastries and coffee to locals who work nearby seeking lunch options, this part of Riverside Drive’s media district is thriving and the owners are teaming up to drive traffic to each other’s stores.

For example, when Fresh Brothers held its grand opening event, the managers encouraged customers to visit Red Maple Cafe for gelatos after customers ate Fresh Brothers pizza for lunch.

“For Fresh Brothers, we pride ourselves on being a part of the community and that includes supporting our business neighbors whenever we can,” said Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers.

A family-run business, Fresh Brothers founders Adam and Debbie Goldberg’s goal was to take their traditional Chicago-style family recipes, originally created by Adam’s older brother, Scott, and give them a fresh California twist. The Fresh Brothers sauce is packed with 100 percent fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, with no fillers, additives or preservatives. Nothing is ever fried: wings, bites, and tenders, even the Fresh Fries are baked. The Fresh Kids Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Located at 4005 Riverside Drive, between Pass and Maple, Burbank marks the 19th location of the fast casual pizza chain in Southern California. The restaurant will primarily serve customers seeking takeout and delivery service.

Hours are 11am to 9pm, Sunday through Thursday; 11am to 10pm Friday and Saturday. Parking is available on the street. Orders can be placed online or by phone at (818) 858-1800. Customers also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android as well as become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10 percent off every order with a code.

Visit FreshBrothers.com for more information.