On the Bookshelf Author Mary Mallory: writing with Grace

Book on actress Grace Kelly, ‘Living with Grace: Life Lessons from America’s Princess,’ available now

Film Historian Mary Mallory’s latest book, Living with Grace: Life Lessons from America’s Princess, sheds insight on the life of Hollywood royalty who became real-life royalty. Mallory has tastefully written a behind the scenes account of the beloved late actress Grace Kelly.

Lyons Press, the publisher of Mallory’s previous work — Hollywood at Play: The Lives of the Stars Between Takes — asked her to write this book. It has a hot-pink cover with an enchanting headshot of Kelly. The book is put together beautifully with gorgeous photos of Kelly, her leading men and her classic couture.

Mallory was given only six-months to complete her book. “I wanted to do it, and once I got into it I realized how many admirable qualities Grace had,” she said. Mallory spent countless hours researching the actress, her life and her family background. “I was surprised to find that Grace’s family never approved of her acting or her men,” Mallory said, “until Grace met Prince Rainier.”

“You can take lessons from how Grace lived her life, to help make your life a success,” Mallory continues, “and I hope my writing can help promote saving the wonderful history of Hollywood.”

Mallory serves on Hollywood Heritage’s Board of Directors and focuses on early film history. She will dish on Hollywood’s iconic hot spots on Tuesday, November 13, 7pm, at the Studio City Library located at 12511 Moorpark St. in Studio City.

Mallory will also be speaking and signing her latest book:

Wednesday, November 28, 10:30am, at Peninsula Seniors located at 30928 Hawthorne Blvd. in Rancho Palos Verdes. Call (310) 377-3003 or visit PVSeniors.org.

Saturday, December 1, during Authors Day, at Hollywood Heritage Museum located at 2100 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood. Call (323) 874-4005 or visit HollywoodHeritage.org. This is a free event.

You can find Living with Grace: Life Lessons from America’s Princess on Amazon now. To make it extra special, pick up a signed copy which makes for a great gift and it’s never too early to start your holiday shopping.