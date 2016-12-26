ADOPTIONS

PREGNANT? CONSIDERING ADOPTION? Call us first. Living expenses, housing, medical, and continued support afterwards. Choose adoptive family of your choice. Call 24/7. 1-877-879-4709 (Cal-SCAN)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EVERY BUSINESS has a story to tell! Get your message out with California’s PRMedia Release – the only Press Release Service operated by the press to get press! For more info contact Elizabeth @ 916-288-6019 or http://prmediarelease.com/california (Cal-SCAN)

DID YOU KNOW 144 million U.S. Adults read a Newspaper print copy each week? Discover the Power of Newspaper Advertising. For a free brochure call 916-288-6019 or email elizabeth@cnpa.com (Cal-SCAN)

AUTOS WANTED

Got an older car, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 800-743-1482 (Cal-SCAN)

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. 800-731-5042. (Cal-SCAN)

GET CASH FOR CARS/TRUCKS!!! All Makes/Models 2000-2016! Top $$$ Paid! Any Condition! Used or wrecked. Running or Not. Free Towing! Call For Offer: 1- 888-417-9150. (Cal-SCAN)

AUTO FOR SALE

Jaguar 1989 Convertible $2,800 (818) 845-1144

Classic 1965 White Cadillac Calais approx. 65,000 miles. Needs TLC. $4,000 obo. 818-769-1145

1998 M. BENZ S -320 LWB 172K 2ND OWNER SINCE 2001 LIKE NEW WHITE/GRAY INTERIOR $3900 OR BEST OFFER 818-561-4895

CABLE/SATELLITE TV

Switch to DIRECTV. Lock in 2-Year Price Guarantee ($50/month) w/AT&T Wireless. Over 145 Channels PLUS Popular Movie Networks for Three Months, No Cost! Call 1- 800-385-9017 (Cal-SCAN)

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo. Internet (where avail.) FREE Streaming. FREE Install (up to 6 rooms.) FREE HD-DVR. Call 1-800-357-0810 (Cal-SCAN)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY BENEFITS. Unable to work? Denied benefits? We Can Help! WIN or Pay Nothing! Contact Bill Gordon & Associates at 1-800-966-1904 to start your application today! (Cal-SCAN)

DID YOU KNOW 7 IN 10 Americans or 158 million U.S. Adults read content from newspaper media each week? Discover the Power of Newspaper Advertising. For a free brochure call 916-288-6019 or email elizabeth@cnpa.com (Cal-SCAN)

HEALTH/FITNESS

ELIMINATE CELLULITE and Inches in weeks! All natural. Odor free. Works for men or women. Free month supply on select packages. Order now! 844-703-9774. (Cal-SCAN)

HEALTH/MEDICAL

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-359-3976. (Cal-SCAN)

VIAGRA and CIALIS USERS! Cut your drug costs! SAVE $$! 50 Pills for $99.00. FREE Shipping! 100% Guaranteed and Discreet. CALL 1-800-624-9105 (Cal-SCAN)

Stop OVERPAYING for your prescriptions! SAVE! Call our licensed Canadian and International pharmacy, compare prices and get $25.00 OFF your first prescription! CALL 1-800-273-0209 Promo Code CDC201625. (Cal-SCAN)

Got Knee Pain? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace -little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 800-796-5091 (Cal-SCAN)

HELP WANTED

Michael Levine Media (www.MichaelLevineMedia.com) is looking for an assistant for approximately 20 flexible hours a week in Santa Monica. Duties include office organization, scheduling, social media, media research, as well as event planning and coordination. Receive hands-on experience with one of the world’s premiere branding and P.R. experts, who has represented 58 Academy Award Winners, 34 Grammy Award Winners and 43 New York Times Best-sellers. If you are eager to learn and have a strong work ethic, please send your resume and cover letter to Aurora411@TimeWire.net. Please send resume and cover letter in the body of your email (no attachments will be read).

Sales RepresentativeCalifornia Trade Association located in Sacramento is seeking someone with strong knowledge for Advertising, print, digital and social media solutions, great with detail, an amazing attitude, and a passion for selling content and integrated partnerships. 3-5 years experience a plus. We offer a competitive base salary, commission and bonus plan, along with great benefit package. Email Resume and Salary History to jobs@cnpa.com. EOE (Cal-SCAN)

HOME SECURITY

Protect your home with fully customizable security and 24/7 monitoring right from your smartphone. Receive up to $1500 in equipment, free (restrictions apply). Call 1-800-918-4119 (Cal-SCAN)

INSURANCE/HEALTH

Lowest Prices on Health & Dental Insurance. We have the best rates from top companies! Call Now! 888-989-4807. (Cal-SCAN)

LEGAL SERVICES

DID YOU KNOW Information is power and content is King? Do you need timely access to public notices and remain relevant in today’s hostile business climate? Gain the edge with California Newspaper Publishers Association new innovative website capublicnotice.com and check out the FREE One-Month Trial Smart Search Feature. For more information call Cecelia @ (916) 288-6011 or www.capublicnotice.com (Cal-SCAN)

MEDICAL SUPPLIES/EQUIPMENT

Safe Step Walk-In Tub Alert for Seniors. Bathroom falls can be fatal. Approved by Arthritis Foundation. Therapeutic Jets. Less Than 4 Inch Step-In. Wide Door. Anti-Slip Floors. American Made. Installation Included. Call 800-799-4811 for $750 Off. (Cal-SCAN)

MISCELLANEOUS

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00- MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300N (Cal-SCAN)

MISCELLANEOUS FOR SALE

HOME BREAK-INS take less than 60 SECONDS. Don’t wait! Protect your family, your home, your assets NOW for as little as 70¢ a day! Call 855-404-7601(Cal-SCAN)

PERSONALS/ADULT

MEET SINGLES RIGHT NOW! No paid operators, just real people like you. Browse greetings, exchange messages and connect live. Try it free. Call now 1-800-945-3392 (CAL-SCAN)

REAL ESTATE

DID YOU KNOW Information is power and content is King? Do you need timely access to public notices and remain relevant in today’s highly competitive market? Gain an edge with California Newspaper Publishers Association new innovative website capublicnotice.com and check out the Smart Search Feature. For more information call Cecelia @ (916) 288-6011 or www.capublicnotice.com (Cal-SCAN)

SENIOR LIVING

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted,local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-800-550-4822. (Cal-SCAN)

TAX SERVICES

Do you owe over $10,000 to the IRS or State in back taxes? Our firm works to reduce the tax bill or zero it out completely FAST. Call now 855-993-5796 (Cal-SCAN)