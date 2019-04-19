ANNOUNCEMENTS

Water Damage to Your Home? Call for a quote for professional cleanup & maintain the value of your home! Set an appt today! Call 855-401-7069 (Cal-SCAN)

DID YOU KNOW 7 IN 10 Americans or 158 million U.S. Adults read content from newspaper media each week? Discover the Power of Newspaper Advertising. For a free brochure call 916-288-6011 or email cecelia@cnpa.com (Cal-SCAN)

EVERY BUSINESS has a story to tell! Get your message out with California’s PRMedia Release – the only Press Release Service operated by the press to get press! For more info contact Elizabeth @ 916-288-6019 or http://prmediarelease.com/california (Cal-SCAN)

DID YOU KNOW that newspapers serve an engaged audience and that 79% still read a print newspaper? Newspapers need to be in your mix! Discover the Power of Newspaper Advertising. For more info email cecelia@cnpa.com or call (916) 288-6011. (Cal-SCAN)

AUTOS WANTED

Got an older car, boat or RV? Do the humane thing. Donate it to the Humane Society. Call 1- 844-335-2616 (Cal-SCAN)

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. FREE 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care of. Call 1-844-491-2884 (Cal-SCAN)

AUTO FOR SALE

Jaguar 1989 Convertible Beige with white top – $2,000 (818) 845-1144

1974 Chevy Cheyenne C20 3/4 Ton 454 Automatic Smog Exempt Blue & White Runs Strong $12,000 (818)-974-8031

1992 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Automatic British Racing Green 2nd Owner $7,000 (818)-974-8031

AUTOS WANTED/LUXURY

WANTED! Old Porsche 356/911/ 912 for restoration by hobbyist 1948-1973 Only. Any condition, top $ paid! PLEASE LEAVE MESSAGE 1-707-965-9546. Email: porscherestoration@yahoo.com. (Cal-SCAN)

BOAT FOR SALE

1989 Cole Boat 23 ft open bow, Big block 454 Inboard motor, Bravo Merc 1 Cruiser, Trim Tabs, Duel battery with kill switch. Two 10” sub woofer w/six 6×9’s,Two amplifiers, Sirius radio ready, New vinyl upholstery, Ellis tandem trailer w/new tires and new leaf springs Great Family Boat. $16,000 Call Doug 818-402-7582

CABLE/SATELLITE TV

DISH TV $59.99 For 190 Channels $14.95 High Speed Internet. Free Installation, Smart HD DVR Included, Free Voice Remote. Some restrictions apply. 1-844-536-5233. (Cal-SCAN)

DIRECTV & AT&T. 155 Channels & 1000s of Shows/Movies On Demand (w/SELECT Package.) AT&T Internet 99 Percent Reliability. Unlimited Texts to 120 Countries w/AT&T Wireless. Call 4 FREE Quote- 1-866-249-0619 (Cal-SCAN)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Unable to work due to injury or illness? Call Bill Gordon & Assoc., Social Security Disability Attorneys! FREE Evaluation. Local Attorneys Nationwide 1-844-879-3267. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL (TX/NM Bar.) (Cal-SCAN)

Over $10K in Debt? Be debt free in 24 to 48 months. No upfront fees to enroll. A+ BBB rated. Call National Debt Relief 1-888-508-6305.

HEALTH/MEDICAL

Medical-Grade HEARING AIDS for LESS THAN $200! FDA-Registered. Crisp, clear sound, state of-the-art features & no audiologist needed. Try it RISK FREE for 45 Days! CALL 1-877-736-1242 (Cal-SCAN)

FDA-Registered Hearing Aids. 100% Risk-Free! 45-Day Home Trial. Comfort Fit. Crisp Clear Sound. If you decide to keep it, PAY ONLY $299 per aid. FREE Shipping. Call Hearing Help Express 1- 844-234-5606 (Cal-SCAN)

OXYGEN – Anytime. Anywhere. No tanks to refill. No deliveries. The All-New Inogen One G4 is only 2.8 pounds! FAA approved! FREE info kit: 844-359-3976. (Cal-SCAN)

Attention: Oxygen Users! Gain freedom with a Portable Oxygen Concentrator! No more heavy tanks and refills! Guaranteed Lowest Prices! Call the Oxygen Concentrator Store: 1-844-653-7402 (Cal-SCAN)

INSURANCE/HEALTH

Lowest Prices on Health & Dental Insurance. We have the best rates from top companies! Call Now! 888-989-4807. (Cal-SCAN)

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. NOT just a discount plan, REAL coverage for 350 procedures. 1-855-472-0035 or http://www.dental50plus.com/canews Ad# 6118

LEGAL SERVICES

DID YOU KNOW that the average business spends the equivalent of nearly 1 ½ days per week on digital marketing activities? CNPA can help save you time and money. For more info email cecelia@cnpa.com or call (916) 288-6011. (Cal-SCAN)

MISCELLANEOUS

HARRIS DIATOMACEOUS EARTH FOOD GRADE 100%. OMRI Listed. Available: Hardware Stores, The Home Depot, homedepot.com (Cal-SCAN)

ELIMINATE RATS & MICE – GUARANTEED! Buy Harris Baits, Traps & Repellents. Available: Hardware Stores, Buy Online: homedepot.com (Cal-SCAN)

PEST CONTROL

Western Exterminator: pest control solutions since 1921. Protect your home from termites, ants, spiders, fleas, roaches and more—365 days a year! Call 1-844-817-4126. Schedule your FREE Pest Inspection. (Cal-SCAN)

REAL ESTATE/LAND FOR SALE

39 ACRE NORTHERN ARIZONA WILDERNESS RANCH $183 MONTH – Outstanding buy on quiet secluded off grid northern Arizona homestead at cool -clear 6,000’ elev. Blend of mature evergreen woodlands & grassy meadows with sweeping views of surrounding mountains and valleys from elevated ridgetop cabin sites. Borders 640 acres of uninhabited State Trust woodlands. Free well water access, rich loam garden soil, ideal climate. No urban noise & dark sky nights amid complete privacy & solitude. Camping and RV ok. Maintained road access. $19,900, $1,990 down with no qualifying seller financing. Free brochure with additional properties, prices & descriptions, photos/terrain maps/ weather data/ nearby town/lake info. 1st United Realty 1-800-966-6690. (CalSCAN)

REAL ESTATE LOANS

RETIRED COUPLE $$$$ for business purpose Real Estate loans. Credit unimportant. V.I.P. Trust Deed Company www.viploan.com Call 818 248-0000 Broker-principal DRE 01041073. No consumer loans. (Cal-SCAN)

REAL ESTATE WANTED

KC BUYS HOUSES – FAST – CASH – Any Condition. Family owned & Operated . Same day offer! (951) 777-2518 WWW.KCBUYSHOUSES.COM (Cal-SCAN)

SCHOOLS/EDUCATION

AIRLINE CAREERS Start Here – Get trained as FAA certified Aviation Technician. Financial aid for qualified students. Job placement assistance. Call Aviation Institute of Maintenance 877-205-4138. (Cal-SCAN)

SENIOR LIVING

A PLACE FOR MOM. The nation’s largest senior living referral service. Contact our trusted,local experts today! Our service is FREE/no obligation. CALL 1-855-467-6487.

TAX SERVICES

ARE YOU BEHIND $10k OR MORE ON YOUR TAXES? Stop wage & bank levies, liens & audits, unfiled tax returns, payroll issues, & resolve tax debt FAST. Call 855-970-2032.