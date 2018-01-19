TOLUCA LAKE

Moorpark Way finally gets resurfaced next month

Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted soon on Moorpark Way between Riverside Dr. and Moorpark St., as a roadway improvement project embarks next month. Mayor Garcetti’s office, along with the City of Los Angeles, Department of Public Works, Bureau of Street Services, sent out a notice of street work to inform the residents of the area of the four-week project.

Vehicles will have access during the resurfacing project, but it is required that driving be limited in the area to avoid possible damage to the vehicle. The only time that access will be restricted within the area is when the street is being coated with liquid asphalt.

To find out more about the project or request accommodation, call (818) 756-8651 or (213) 847- 3200.

BEVERLY HILLS

Herman’s Hermits play Saban Theatre Sat., Jan. 20

There’ll be a kind of hush all over SoCal this weekend as British Invasion heavy hitters Herman’s Hermits with Peter Noone return to the area for three shows: Thursday, January 18 at The Rose in Pasadena; Friday, January 19 at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills and Saturday, January 20 at the Saban in Beverly Hills.

PASADENA

Singer Michael Feinstein buys Cravens Estate

Musician and Pasadena Pops conductor Michael Feinstein has paid $7 million for the 20,000 square foot Craven’s Estate in Pasadena. The lavish property situated on “Millionaire’s Row” along tree-lined Orange Grove Boulevard and Madeline Drive, had been on the market for over a year with an asking price of $10.5 million.

“Completed in 1930, the Millionaire’s Row residence was commissioned by John S. Cravens, president of the Edison Electric Company, and designed by Louis P. Hobart, architect of San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral. With a construction cost of $1.25 million, it held the title of the most expensive home built in Pasadena for several decades,” wrote the CurbedLA website.

According to sources, the mansion has held up well. The estate served as the Pasadena Showcase House of Design in 2010. There are six carved marble fireplaces and a fur vault. The property was formerly owned by the Red Cross.

HOLLYWOOD

Funk legend Bootsy Collins appears at Amoeba Wed., Jan. 31

Otherworldly bassist and iconic funk prophet Bootsy Collins visits Amoeba Hollywood on Wednesday, January 31 at 6pm to sign copies of his new album “World Wide Funk.”

Amoeba Music is located at 6400 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. Call (323) 245-6400 for information.

BURBANK

Old IKEA to become a new live/shop destination

In early February, when the IKEA store in Burbank moved to a bigger space, the former and now vacant building left many residents with questions of what was to come. After almost a year of planning, the owners of Burbank Town Center have announced that they will transform the former home of the Swedish furniture company into a $400 million mixed-use development, which will feature retail space and residential homes. Developers plan to build a 200-room hotel, up to 1,167 apartment units and more than 40,000 square feet of retail space. The company also announced a possibility of developing about 70 condominiums and almost 150,000 square feet of office space. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

Visit BurbankCA.gov for more.

STATEWIDE

Pacific coast governors condemn federal decision to expand offshore drilling

California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued the following statement recently in response to the federal proposal to expand oil and gas offshore drilling, including in Pacific waters, for the first time in decades:

“This political decision to open the magnificent and beautiful Pacific Coast waters to oil and gas drilling flies in the face of decades of strong opposition on the part of Oregon, Washington and California – from Republicans and Democrats alike.

“They’ve chosen to forget the utter devastation of past offshore oil spills to wildlife and to the fishing, recreation and tourism industries in our states. They’ve chosen to ignore the science that tells us our climate is changing and we must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But we won’t forget history or ignore science.

“For more than 30 years, our shared coastline has been protected from further federal drilling and we’ll do whatever it takes to stop this reckless, short-sighted action.”

