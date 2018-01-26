LOS ANGELES

Rep. Schiff condemns use of ‘Roundup’ in L.A. River

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) recently sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) urging them to end the use of glyphosate (Monsanto’s “Roundup”) as part of its Los Angeles District vegetation management plan in the Los Angeles River.

“Over the past year I have heard from numerous constituents and community organizations with concerns over public safety given the USACE’s use of glyphosate in the Los Angeles River,” Schiff wrote in a letter. “Local and state agencies have also seen the potential risks from human exposure to this chemical and have limited or banned its use.

“I once again urge the USACE to end its use of products containing glyphosate…Should the USACE not do so, I intend to consider legislative remedies to protect the health of our Los Angeles community.”

PASADENA

President and Mrs. Carter visit Rose Bowl Fri., Feb. 2

The students and staff of St. Genevieve Parish Schools will honor former First Lady Rosalynn Carter with the premiere of the student made documentary “Dear Rosalynn” on Friday, February 2 at the Rose Bowl.

“From bringing mental illnesses out of the shadows and fighting for better mental health care, to addressing our nation’s caregiving crisis, fighting for women’s rights, and improving the lot of the world’s poorest people, Rosalynn Carter has been an unstoppable force for good,” read a School statement.

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter will attend the screening and luncheon. Ticket sales will benefit the School’s building campaign.

The event is rain or shine.

Bluesman James Armstrong performs on Sat., Feb. 10

Bluesman James Armstrong is playing several area dates next month including Saturday, February 10 at Big Mama’s Rib Shack in Pasadena and Monday, February 12 at Maui’s Sugar Mill Saloon in Tarzana.

James is touring in support of his new CD, Blues Been Good To Me, which was released last fall.

RESEDA

Rapper Fredo Santana, 27, found dead

Valley-based rapper Fredo Santana was found dead at his Corbin Ave. home last Friday night. Santana, whose real name is Derrick Coleman, had reportedly been suffering from liver and kidney failure. He recently tweeted: “2018 da year ain’t no friendly (expletive) (expletive) yo whole life #ExtraStiff.”

VALLEY VILLAGE

Local resident David Hernandez trashes Garcetti’s garbage plan

Valley Village resident David Hernandez has begun a campaign to dismantle Mayor Eric Garcetti’s controversial recycling initiative “RecycLA,” telling the LA Times that he wants voters to replace it with a simpler system. “Business owners, landlords and others have begun collecting signatures for a ballot initiative that would give commercial refuse customers more than one company to choose from for their trash pickup,” reported David Zahnisher.

“I’m not going into this thinking that it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be seven days a week for the next four months,” Hernandez told The Times.

RecycLA was approved by the City Council in 2016, awarding contracts to seven trash companies, each getting exclusive rights to designated areas of the city.

WEST HILLS

‘Alice in Wonderland’-themed bar opens

Tucked away in a small strip mall, one might think it’s nothing but another dive bar. But once inside, patrons of “The Rabbit Hole” get a feel for the fantasy that they’re about to experience. Entering the bar through a small maze is not easy, but fun. Dressed in various Alice in Wonderland outfits, an all-female bartender crew greets guests. Made to look exotically Wonderland-ish, the cocktails, too, fit the theme. The venue also features hand-carved seats, funhouse mirrors and more.

The Rabbit Hole is located at 22105 Roscoe Blvd. in West Hills. Visit TheRabbitHoleBar.net for more.

STATEWIDE

BP pays $102 million in settlement for natural gas overcharges

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra recently announced a $102 million settlement with BP Energy Company and affiliates over allegations that it intentionally overcharged the State of California for natural gas that the State purchased under three successive contracts from March 2003 to August 2012. The contracts allowed the California Department of General Services, which buys natural gas for numerous state agencies and political subdivisions, to cap the price it would pay BP for specific volumes of gas. BP regularly quoted and charged the State of California prices that violated this cap and concealed its overpricing by providing false and misleading information. These acts constitute violations of the California False Claims Act.

“BP thought it could get away with providing false and misleading information in order to line its own pockets. Today, we send a clear message: cheating the People of California will cost you more than it’s worth,” said Becerra.

Under the settlement, BP will be required to pay $102 million in damages, which will be shared by the state and local agencies that purchased gas under the contracts, the former employee whistleblower, and the Attorney General’s office.

We welcome your letters

