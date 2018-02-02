BURBANK

Disney star in hot water over alleged armed robbery

Actor Adam Hicks, 26, was arrested last Thursday in Burbank along with his reported girlfriend, actress Danni Tamburro, on suspicion of armed robbery.

The pair is accused of holding up several people at gunpoint in Burbank. All of the victims were seniors out for morning walks. Police found stolen property in Hicks’ car and apartment. No one was hurt in the robberies.

Hicks starred in How to Eat Fried Worms and is known for playing Luther in the Disney XD series Zeke and Luther and Wendell “Wen” Gifford in the film Lemonade Mouth.

GLENDALE

Sahakian appointed to arts commission

Glendale School Board Member Shant Sahakian has been appointed as the new Chairman of the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission according to anca.com.

“I am grateful to have been entrusted as the Chairman of the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission,” stated Sahakian. “I am looking forward to our Commission’s exciting year ahead and continuing our important work of supporting, promoting, and advancing arts and culture in Glendale.”

Sahakian was appointed to the Commission in 2015 with the nomination of Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian and approval of the Glendale City Council. The mission of the five-member Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale’s identity and civic pride through arts and culture, and to recognize the importance of arts to our quality of life and to the local economy, the website reported.

LOS ANGELES

Proposed rooster ordinance subject of upcoming community forums

Last December, a motion was introduced at the weekly Board of Supervisors meeting to limit the keeping of roosters in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The purpose of the motion is to improve quality of life for residents, reduce complaints of noise and odor and reduce illegal cockfighting. This does not mean that laws have changed and there is no immediate impact to residents. Many cities in Los Angeles County already prohibit or limit the number of roosters allowed and several counties in California are enacting or have already enacted similar ordinances.

As part of the review process, the Department of Animal Care and Control will host eight public community forums. Department representatives will be available to meet with residents and hear comments, concerns and suggestions. Public input is encouraged.

For information, including a list of forums, mail to:

Proposed Rooster Ordinance c/o Department of Animal Care and Control, 5898 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805 or email to: legal@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

Visit animalcare.lacounty.gov for additional information.

VAN NUYS

Free job and career fair Fri., Feb. 2

Companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time and apprentice positions at Assemblymember Nazarian’s 4th Annual Job Fair. Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend. Come prepared with resumes and dressed professionally.

The Fair takes place 11am-3pm at La Iglesia En El Camino church located at 14800 Sherman Way in Van Nuys. Participating employers include Holiday Inn Express, L.A. Unified School District, Caltrans, The Village Family Services, Burbank Police Department and more.

For more information call (818) 376-4246.

WEST COVINA

Porto’s Bakery breaks ground in West Covina

Porto’s—where the prices are good and the food is even better—has served long lines of loyal customers in Burbank, Glendale, Downey and Buena Park for years. Last week, the Cuban bakery broke ground on their newest location in West Covina. “I can’t tell you how excited we are,” Porto’s CEO Raul Porto told reporters at the site of chain’s soon to be newest store at 1360 W. Garvey Ave.

Porto’s continues to be a family-run business.

STATEWIDE

California fails the ‘U-Haul Test’ again

New data from the DIY moving company U-Haul showed that in 2017, working class people fled California more than any other state.

According to Jonathan Lansner of the Southern California News Group, “U-Haul ranks states by year-by-year changes in their net flow of its rental vans — inbound trips minus outbound. Trends in U-Haul’s do-it-yourself moves can be seen as a benchmark of the popularity of states for households with relatively modest incomes.”

The increased number of people “U-Haul-ing” their way out of California coincided with skyrocketing housing costs and the passage of a $52 billion gas tax increase.

