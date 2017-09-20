BURBANK

African Violet Society meeting Thurs., Sept. 21

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having their next club meeting on Thursday, September 21 at 10am. The location is The Little White Chapel Christian Church at 1711 N Avon St. in Burbank.

Club member Linda Bailey will moderate the program “Everything You Need to Know About Growing Orchids.” Some of their club members grow both orchids and violets.

Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend.

For more information visit BurbankAfricanViolets.weebly.com or call the club president at (818) 951-3597.

HOLLYWOOD

David Lynch signing at Amoeba Fri., Sept. 22

American director, screenwriter and producer David Lynch will make a rare appearance at Amoeba Music Hollywood on Friday, September 22, 6pm. He will be signing copies of the recently released Twin Peaks: The Return soundtrack.

Visit Amoeba.com for more information. Amoeba Music is located at 6400 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES

Goodbye ‘Columbus Day,’ hello ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’

The Los Angeles City Council voted recently to scrap Columbus Day from the city calendar in a bow to activists who believe the explorer was a symbol of genocide. Italian American groups objected, but Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who is a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe in Oklahoma, said the new name for the holiday would provide “restorative justice.”

POMONA

Chicago horns its way into County Fair Sat., Sept. 23

Chicago, the self-described “rock and roll band with horns,” will be playing many of its big hits from the 1970s and 1980s at the L.A. County Fair on Saturday, September 23. Their catalog includes “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard Habit to Break,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?”

The L.A. County Fair takes place at the Fairplex located at 1101 W. McKinley Ave. in Pomona.

STUDIO CITY

Wilacre Park closes temporarily for upgrades

Studio City’s popular Wilacre Park, famous for its trails and Valley views, is now closed until January 5 so crews can revamp restrooms and parking access for guests with limited mobility.

The park is located at 3431 Fryman Rd. in Studio City.

SHERMAN OAKS

LAUSD School Board’s Scott Schmerelson appears at community meeting Wed., Sept. 27

LAUSD School Board Member Scott Schmerelson will speak at a free community meeting of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association on Wednesday, September 27, 7:15pm at Notre Dame High School, 13645 Riverside Dr. in Sherman Oaks.

“Historically Sherman Oaks has had some of the best public schools in the City. We want to learn from…Scott Schmerelson what is being done to make local schools even better and more attractive to students and parents,” Richard H. Close, President of the Homeowners Association stated.

Representatives from Sherman Oaks Elementary School and Dixie Canyon Elementary School will join Schmerelson to discuss school issues.

The public has been invited to this free community meeting.

STATEWIDE

Attorney General Becerra issues consumer alert on price gouging following state of emergency

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra recently issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency in Los Angeles, Butte, and Trinity Counties due to widespread fires. Becerra reminds all Californians that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.

“In the last week alone, fires have been raging in both Northern and Southern California,” said Becerra. “While our brave firefighters are still working to ensure these blazes are fully contained, it should not be open season for fraudsters to prey upon innocent victims. California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on gas, food, housing, and other essential supplies. I encourage anyone who has been the victim of price gouging, or who has information regarding potential price gouging, to immediately file a complaint through my Office’s website or call (800) 952-5225, or to contact their local police department or sheriff’s office.”

California law generally prohibits charging a price that exceeds, by more than 10 percent, the price of an item before a state or local declaration of emergency. This law applies to those who sell food, emergency supplies, medical supplies, building materials and gasoline. The law also applies to repair or reconstruction services, emergency cleanup services, transportation, freight and storage services, hotel accommodations and rental housing.

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in a one-year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Violators are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, injunctive relief and mandatory restitution.