ARCADIA

‘Cats in the Garden’ car show Sat., Oct. 7

A collection of 30 cat-inspired automobiles including Jaguars, Cougars, Tigers and more will be on hand for visitors to the L.A. County Arboretum on Saturday, October 7. Cars will be displayed throughout the Arboretum with owners and drivers on hand to share their unique stories. The event runs from 9am to 4:30pm and will feature kids’ activities, including a scavenger hunt and feline-inspired nature crafts and photo ops.

Free with regular admission. Visit Arboretum.org for more information.

BURBANK

Developers plan to turn Pickwick Gardens into condos

A community meeting held recently at Pickwick Gardens revealed that developers have plans to demolish the nine-acre conference and recreation center to make way for about 350 apartments and townhomes. Many residents have voiced concern about increased traffic in the horse-friendly area. The property is currently zoned for commercial/ recreation only. There is now a Change.org petition asking residents to urge the City Council to stop any rezoning of the property.

ENCINO

SoCal Garden Club meeting Tues., Oct. 17

Southern California Garden Club, the oldest and largest garden club in the Valley, continues its 91st season with a Garden Club meeting featuring a program, “A Proclivity for Clivias,” on Tuesday, October 17 at 11am, presented by Malcolm Shrimplin, President of the North America Clivia Society. He will speak on the varieties of clivias, how to grow them, tips on getting them to flower and what makes an award-winning specimen.

The program is preceded at 9:30am by a plant market and country store fundraiser and judged plant specimen display; business meeting at 10am; and workshop “Nature in Our Garden” at 10:30am. Lunch (bring your own) follows the program at 12:00pm. The club provides beverages and desserts. Free admission for guests; all are welcome.

Club meetings are held on the 3rd Tuesday of the month (September through June).

Visit them online at SouthernCaliforniaGardenClub.com to find out more. The meeting is at Sepulveda Garden Center located at 16633 Magnolia Blvd. in Encino.

GRANADA HILLS

Classic car show Sat., Oct. 7

The annual classic car show as part of the Granada Hills Street Faire happens on Saturday, October 7 from 10am-5pm. The Faire closes four city blocks of Chatsworth St., Zelzah to Encino, for this free community event.

Call (818) 368-3235 or visit GranadaChamber.com for information.

PASADENA

Democratic party ‘Oktoberfest’ fundraiser Sun., Oct. 8

The Pasadena area United Democratic Headquarters is having their annual Oktoberfest Celebration on Sunday, October 8 from 2pm till 4pm at the Grand Banquet Hall at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. Local Democratic officials in attendance will include State Treasurer John Chiang, the Hon. Anthony Portantino and more. The event features food and music and is the organization’s largest individual fundraiser in support of its voter outreach efforts.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

St. Charles Rummage Sale is Sat.-Sun., Oct. 7-8

St. Charles Annual “White Elephant” Rummage Sale is Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8, 8am to 6pm, at St. Charles Social Center located at 10830 Moorpark St., at Lankershim, in North Hollywood.

Art, books, furniture, knick knacks, China and more on sale. All proceeds benefit St. Charles Elementary School.

For more information call Gretchen Schreck at (818) 766-3838 or email kdss@aol.com.

SAN MARINO

Political collectibles show and sale Sat., Oct. 7

Political memorabilia said to rival the amount and quality at presidential libraries and museums will be on show and sale at the San Marino Masonic Center located at 3130 Huntington Dr. in San Marino on Saturday, October 7 from 10am to 3pm. Admission is $3; children and students are free.

For more information call (818) 894-6113, visit APIC.us or email information.tmcollect@yahoo.com.

SHERMAN OAKS

Women’s Club celebrates 90 years of service to community

It began in 1927 as the Cahuenga Park Women’s Club and then in 1932 the name was changed to the Sherman Oaks Women’s Club. Its mission is still the same: to develop interest and improve civic and social services in the community and promote philanthropic causes.

Members of the Sherman Oaks Women’s Club announced they are proud to celebrate 90 years of service to the community.

