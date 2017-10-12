Burbank

Pink flamingos at City Call support Mayor Rogers

About a dozen plastic pink flamingos seen in City Hall gardens recently are there in a show of support for Mayor Will Rogers, who announced he has stage 4 liver cancer. The fun fowl were placed there by his friend Jill Herbertson, who once lived near Rogers and remembered that pink flamingos adorned his front yard. She thought it would be a fun idea to install the fake birds at his office and received permission from the City Council. Rogers was surprised at the sight and didn’t immediately put two and two together. The mayor said he and his wife displayed the flamingos in their front yard because they thought it was something fun to do, according to The Burbank Leader.“That’s just all it is,” Rogers told them. “We just thought they were funny.”

Silent films with live orchestra Sat., Oct. 14

On Saturday, October 14 at 7pm, Famous Players Orchestra will present “A Hal Roach O’ween,” four silent era films screened with live musical accompaniment.

Featured will be three short comedies produced at the Hal Roach studio, including Laurel and Hardy, Our Gang and Charley Chase. Also included will be The Haunted House (1928) starring Buster Keaton. All films will be accompanied by a live period musical score performed by The Famous Players Orchestra under the direction of Scott Lasky.

The films will be screened in 35mm, projected by Joe Rinaudo on an original hand-cranked Power’s 1909 Cameragragh Model 6 Motion Picture Machine. The program will be introduced by film historian Stan Taffel and includes a 30-minute intermission. Doors open at 6:15pm. Admission is $15.

The event will take place at Christ Lutheran Church located at 2400 W Burbank Blvd. in Burbank. Tickets available at the door or online at FPOrchestra.org/events.

Beverly Hills

Monkee Mickey Dolenz performs at Saban Sat., Oct. 21

Mickey Dolenz, best known as a vocalist and drummer of the 1960s pop/rock band The Monkees, will be appearing in concert at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 21. Joining him on the bill will be Felix Caveliere of The Rascals (“Groovin’”).

Call (888) 645-5006 or visit SabanTheatre.org for more information.

LOS ANGELES

Council for Watershed Health Honors LADWP’s Mel Levine Wed., Nov. 8

The Council for Watershed Health will host its Fall Fundraiser, “Looking Forward: Celebrating LA’s Water Future,” on Wednesday, November 8, 6pm-9pm, at the California Science Center to celebrate the collaboration, impact and work of the Council and water leaders throughout Los Angeles County.

The influential work of four honorees will be recognized: the Honorable Mel Levine, President of the LA Board of Water and Power Commissioners with the Dorothy Green Founders Award; Thomas Wong, President of the San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District Board of Directors; David Diaz Avelar, Social Innovation Director at Day One and the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust will receive the Next Generation Water Leaders Award for their work in promoting water conservation and raising awareness about the need to build a more secure water future for Los Angeles County.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online at WatershedHealth.org. The California Science Center is located at 700 Exposition Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Columbia College Hollywood Film Festival Fri.-Sat., Oct. 14-15

The 2017 Columbia College Hollywood Film Festival will be held at the newly-renovated Columbia College Hollywood on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14 highlighting original content created by students and graduates over the past two years. Screenings of works by their students and alumni in narrative shorts, music videos and new media will be shown.

Industry panels include:

”Breaking Into the Industry: Insider Perspectives Into Building a Successful Career in Entertainment” – presented by New Filmmakers LA

”Getting Your Film Financed” – presented by La Femme Festival

”Staying Afloat: How To Survive As a Working Actor in LA Without Losing Your Mind (Or Housing!)”

To see a detailed list of panels, screenings, conversations and ceremonies visit CCHCareers.com. Columbia College Hollywood is located at 18618 Oxnard St. in Los Angeles.

Pasadena

Doo Dah Parade seeks new queen Sat., Oct 21

Individuals of all genders, shapes, ages and persuasions, including a dog, will be testing their fate to become queen of this year’s zany Doo Dah Parade, taking place on Sunday, November 19 at 11am in East Pasadena along Colorado Blvd. Among those who have perennially tried out are Count Smokula, Santa’s Bad Elf, the Swami from El Monte, Sabrina the Stimulus Package and former Queen Eric(a) Valentine with his searing guitar licks.

The royal mayhem takes place on Saturday, October 21 at the American Legion Bar located at 179 N. Vinedo St. in Pasadena.

Call (626) 590-1134 for more information on tryouts or entries.

