TOLUCA LAKE

Blood drive Sat., Oct 28

A Tamara Dahill Salon is hosting a blood drive with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday, October 28, 9am-3pm, to give back to the community and those in need. Cedars-Sinai will be bringing their truck to the location at 10216 Riverside Dr. (next to Sweetsalt restaurant) in Toluca Lake. There will be coffee and snacks, plus local “perks” for donors.

Sign up by calling (818) 752-6567. Walk-Ins donors are also welcome!

BURBANK

Turn in your prescription drugs Sat., Oct. 28

With no questions asked, the DEA and Burbank Police Department will be taking unused prescription drugs from residents at police headquarters at 200 N 3rd St. on Saturday, October 28. The effort is to prevent potential misuse of drugs or flushing medications down the toilet.

Visit BurbankPD.org for more information.

DOWNTOWN L.A.

Anti-jail march Tues., Oct. 31

On Halloween day, Tuesday, October 31, join in the fight to stop L.A.’s new $3.5 billion jail plan.

Called “We Are Not Monsters,” the march begins at 9am with face painting starting at the L.A. County Supervisors meeting at 500 West Temple St., corner of Grand Ave., in downtown Los Angeles. From 11am-1pm the march continues to Men’s Central Jail. Monster costumes are encouraged.

For more information visit Facebook.com/ YouthJusticeLA.

‘Horror Night’ party Tues., Oct. 31

“HelLA Horror Night” is a downtown L.A. benefit Halloween party featuring John Carpenter’s cult “Halloween” movie, celebrity orange carpet, haunted maze, plus live DJs and bands at the Los Angeles Theatre located at 615 S. Broadway on Tuesday, October 31.

Tolucan Times readers use promo code HALLOWEEN955 for discount tickets at HelLAHorror.com.

Punk band X gets Grammy honors

The Grammy Museum’s “X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles” exhibit is on now until March. The band X formed in Los Angeles in 1977 and was among the first wave of American punk. They released seven studio albums from 1980 to 1993 and still tour today.

The Grammy Museum is located at 800 W. Olympic Blvd. in downtown L.A. Visit GrammyMuseum.org for more information.

HOLLYWOOD

Halloween dog costume contest at Amoeba Tues., Oct. 31

Show off your dog’s Halloween finest on the Amoeba Hollywood stage on Halloween, Tuesday, October 31 at 5pm for chances to win gift certificates, prizes and fun treats for your pup.

Amoeba Music is located at 6400 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. For more information call (323) 245-6400.

Upgraded Hollywood Death Tours/Museum opens across from Hollywood Forever Cemetery

A new, improved Hollywood Death Museum is open near Hollywood Forever Cemetery just in time for Halloween. Their website says: “Our standard Dearly Departed Tour is a multimedia Hollywood bus tour like no other. Explore cases like Manson, Janis, Whitney and Michael and lesser-known celebrities with even more spectacular exits. You’ll also see the final resting places of Marilyn, Natalie, Farrah and more. Peppered with crime scene photographs and audio clips (including 911 calls).”

Hollywood Death Museum is located at 5901 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood. Call (855) 600-DEAD (3323) for information.

WOODLAND HILLS

Free ‘Carnivores Anonymous’ event Mon., Oct. 30

Crossfit coach and Consciously CEO Harry Sherwood is hosting a free Carnivores Anonymous 12-Step meeting to support Los Angeles residents in maintaining optimum health and tackle food addiction through plant-based eating. Sherwood has trained with Shaolin monks and holds certifications in sports nutrition, consciousness studies and Olympic weightlifting.

“A strong body can only go so far without nourishment,” said Sherwood. “I have taught many people how to become strong, healthy and fulfilled. If you want to lose weight, maintain optimum health, eat in line with your spiritual beliefs, or tackle food addiction, come to Carnivores Anonymous on Monday.”

The Carnivores Anonymous Food Support Group Meeting with Harry Sherwood takes place Monday, October 30, 7pm-8:30pm, at 20121 Ventura Blvd., Suite 315, in Woodland Hills. Entrance is free. Visit Facebook.com/events/128787674513978 for additional information.

