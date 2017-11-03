HOLLYWOOD

Fats Domino, Robert Guillaume die

Two more celebrity deaths were recorded on October 24. Rock and Roll visionary Fats Domino, 89, died of natural causes. A statement from the Recording Academy read: “In a career spanning more than five decades, Domino charmed audiences with his smooth vocals, boogie-woogie piano style and unwavering humility. He is widely recognized for influencing artists across all genres.”

Actor Robert Guillaume, also 89, best known for his role as Isaac Jaffe on Sports Night and as Benson on the TV series Soap and the spin-off Benson, died of prostate cancer. He enjoyed a 50-year career.

Lalah Hathaway, daughter of Donny Hathaway, appears at Amoeba, Tues., Nov. 7

Grammy-winning singer/producer Lalah Hathaway, daughter of Donny Hathaway of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway duet fame, will perform live at Amoeba Music on Tuesday, November 7 at 6pm.

Visit Amoeba.com for more information.

PASADENA

Women’s health, beauty and empowerment

SoCal Health Conference keynote speakers Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and attorney Connie Rice, Esq.

A free conference and expo featuring renowned physicians and healthcare professionals will conduct over 26 workshops with over 70 booths at the Hilton Pasadena on November 3. There will be free health screenings, free flu vaccinations and sample makeovers. Top health, beauty and fitness companies will provide product demonstrations. There will also be a breakfast with morning session speakers, a Man Cave and special guests.

This year’s luncheon keynote speakers include Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and award-winning attorney and Advancement Project founding co-director Connie Rice. Friday, November 3 from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm at the Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena.

Register in advance online at TheSoCalHealthConference.com. The admission is free and open to the public. Connect on Facebook at the page entitled So Cal Women’s Health Conference & Expo; on Twitter as @SCWCHE; or on Instagram as @SCWHCE.

SAN FERNANDO

San Fernando Valley Pride March/Conference Sat., Nov. 18

The 4th San Fernando Valley Pride March and Conference is a free community event including a social justice march which transforms into a free conference. This year’s theme is “Rebirth. Resist. Reclaim. Revitalize.”

Cultural empowerment will include queer bachata, suicide prevention spoken word and two local first-generation LGBTQ+ students of color as the event’s keynote speakers. Workshop topics include family acceptance, anti-bullying, LGBTQ+ immigration and more. The march begins at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 18 at San Fernando City Hall at 117 N. Macneil St. in San Fernando. The conference follows at 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Vaughn International Studies Academy located at 11505 Herrick Ave. in Pacoima.

Visit SomosFamiliaValle.org for more.

Caption: Marching for pride and acceptance in San Fernando on Nov. 18.

Credit: SomosFamiliaValle.org.

SANTA MONICA

An evening with Daniel Ellsberg

Legendary whistle-blower Daniel Ellsberg who revealed the Pentagon Papers, an eyewitness exposé of the dangers of America’s secret, 70-year-long nuclear policy that continues to this day, will discuss his book, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner on Wednesday, December 13 at 8pm at William Turner Gallery, Bergamot Station Arts Center, 2525 Michigan Avenue in Santa Monica.

Visit LiveTalksLA.org/Events/Daniel-Ellsberg for more information.

VALLEY GLEN

Free innovation fair for kids of all ages Sat., Nov. 4

Rockets and robots, and drones, oh my! Join The Help Group and STEM3 Academy on November 4 for the free, family-friendly “Very Special Innovation Fair.” It’s a science fair, high-tech exhibition, art show and community carnival all-in-one. This is an inclusive event for children of all ages and abilities and includes a free tote bag and surprise gift.

The fair takes place on Saturday, November 4 from 10am – 2pm at STEM3 Academy Campus which is located at 6455 Coldwater Canyon Ave., Valley Glen, 91606.

Visit: Stem3Academy.org/Testimonials/Innovation-Fair for more details.

We welcome your letters

Letters must be no more than 250 words. Email to editorial@tolucantimes.com or send to Editor, c/o The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake, CA 91602; fax to (818) 980-1900. All letters must include full name, mailing address, email and phone number. Contact information is for verification purposes. The Tolucan Times reserves the right to edit for content, length and clarity. Letters become the property of The Tolucan Times and may be republished.

65 total views, 19 views today