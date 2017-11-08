BEVERLY HILLS

Eagle Timothy B. Schmit plays Saban on Sun., Dec. 3

Singer-songwriter Timothy B. Schmit who has performed as the bassist and vocalist for Poco and the Eagles, will be appearing at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sunday, December 3. Also on the bill is Richie Furay of Buffalo Springfield fame.

Visit SabanTheatre.org or call 888-645-5006 for information.

BURBANK

Holiday event at Burbank church, Fri., Nov. 17

United Methodist Women is hosting a Holiday Boutique on Friday, November 17 from 1pm to 9pm. The event will feature arts, crafts, baked goods, jewelry, vendors and more. A chili dinner will be provided with dessert and beverage included. Cost of admission is $8.

The location will be at the Magnolia Park United Methodist Church at 2828 W. Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank CA. Contact the church at: office@magnoliaparkumc.org or by calling 818-846-2866.

Community encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for families in need

In the spirit of the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” UMe Credit Union is hosting a toy drive. Donations can be dropped off in UMe’s lobby from November 6 – December 10 during business hours.

Donated toys should be new and unwrapped. Suggested items include action figures and collectibles, arts and crafts, bikes, skates, skateboards, board games, cards, DVDs, dolls, electronics, learning and educational toys, theatre gift cards and musical instruments.

To contact Burbank Coordinating Council for more information about the Holiday Basket Program email: ccholidaybaskets@aol.com or visit: BurbankCoordinatingCouncil.org. Visit UMeCreditUnion.com for a complete list of suggested donation items. UMe is located at 3000 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the Magnolia Park area. For more information call Anita Hutchinson at (818) 238-2900 x240.

DOWNTOWN LA

Heavy metal act Judas Priest coming to L.A. in April

One of heavy metal’s most legendary acts has announced they will be appearing at the Microsoft Theater, April 22, in support of a new studio album, Firepower. Priest has enjoyed a 40 year career and is responsible for some of the genre’s most influential albums including 1980’s British Steel. This year the band was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Visit MicrosoftTheater.com for more.

PASADENA

Free orchestra concert, Sat., Nov. 11

The Burbank Philharmonic Orchestra’s season opening gala “Fashion Meets the Phil” takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 8pm at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Avenue in Pasadena. The program includes Beethoven Coriolan Overture, Op. 62, Michael Stanley, conductor and Vieuxtemps and Concerto No. 5 for violin and orchestra, Aubree Oliverson, violin soloist.

Visit BurbankPhilharmonic.org for more.

SANTA ANA

Free admission on Veterans Day at Lyon Air Museum

All U.S. service vets can visit Lyon Air Museum free on Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm. Founded by Major General William Lyon, the Museum is located near John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Exhibits include authentic aircraft, rare vehicles and related memorabilia, with emphasis on World War II.

Located at 19300 Ike Jones Road, Santa Ana. Visit LyonAirMuseum.org or call 714-210-4585 for information.

WEST HOLLYWOOD

Crumbs & Whiskers redefines cat adoption

Crumbs & Whiskers rescues cats from high-kill shelters and houses them in a cozy, playful environment where you can visit them while sipping on your favorite coffee drink. For those looking to adopt, this is a unique opportunity to get to know your cat’s personality before bringing them home. Even if you are not looking to adopt, you can still have an impact: by visiting you help to socialize rescue cats.

Located at 7924 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Book online at CrumbsandWhiskers.com or call (323) 879-9389.

STATEWIDE

Governor Brown expedites more than $40 million in wildfire relief

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has allocated more than $40 million to state aid for immediate recovery efforts from the wildfires last month. During the wildfire disaster in October, Governor Brown declared a state of emergency and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires.

Additional information on California’s wildfire emergency response and recovery efforts is available at: WildfireRecovery.org.

