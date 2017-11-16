BEVERLY HILLS

Paley Center for Media free holiday party Sat., Nov. 25

Paley Center for Media’s Beverly Hills location will transform itself into a holiday wonderland beginning on November 25 and running until Jan. 7, when “It’s Holiday Time in PaleyLand” opens to the public with free admission. Visitors are welcome to enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and holiday treats, enjoy nonstop screenings of holiday TV classics, and even visit with Santa. The Center also presents “A Holiday Celebration with Debby Boone: You Light Up My Life 40th Anniversary” on December 9, at 2pm.

Visit Paley.me/LAPaleyLand for additional information.

DOWNTOWN LA

KPCC’s Larry Mantle screens ‘Die Hard,’ Sat., Dec. 16

On Saturday, December 16 at 7pm, KPCC radio’s Larry Mantle returns to the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles to host a screening of Die Hard on the eve of its 30th anniversary. Rotten Tomatoes described it as the “definitive holiday action classic.” Mantle will host a post-screening conversation with special guests after the film.

Visit KPCC.org for more information.

BURBANK

Burbank Elks Club Holiday Boutique Sun., Nov. 19

The Burbank Elks Club hosts a holiday boutique with more than 30 vendors. Join the entire community 9am – 3pm on Sunday, November 19 for the chance to pick up special gifts and fun holiday decorations. The festive holiday marketplace will include a winter wonderland of handmade arts, crafts and items such as ceramics, jewelry, ornaments and much more.

The holiday boutique will take place at the Burbank Elks Lodge located at 2232 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, behind Public Storage. For more information call 818-429-7750. Visit Elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=1497 for additional information about the Burbank Elks.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES

Turkey Trot benefit on Thanksgiving morning

Turkey Trot Los Angeles, presented by UAE-USA United, returns to Downtown Los Angeles on Thanksgiving morning, November 23 to raise money for The Midnight Mission. Angelenos ages two and up are invited to exercise before the big feast with the 5K and 10K Run/Walk courses and half-mile Widdle Wobble for the kids. Events begin at 7:45am and end with the Widdle Wobble at 10am.

Please go to TurkeyTrot.la for more information and to register.

HOLLYWOOD

Richard Blade book signing, Mon., Nov. 20

L.A.’s legendary DJ and tastemaker Richard Blade will sign his new autobiography World In My Eyes at Amoeba Hollywood, Monday, November 20 at 6pm. Of Blade, TV’s Jimmy Kimmel said, “He is as important to New Wave music as Benjamin Franklin was to kites.”

Visit Amoeba.com for more.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Maria Bermudez’ Gypsy Sounds at the El Portal Theatre this weekend

Celebrated by the artists of Jerez de la Frontera as an Ambassador of Gypsy culture, critically acclaimed director, choreographer and lead dancer, Maria Bermudez brings her internationally successful Sonidos Gitanos (Gypsy Sounds), a thunderous evening of Flamenco music and dance, back to Los Angeles for two nights only at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood on Sat./Sun. November 18 and 19.

Featuring master musicians from her adopted home, the “birthplace of Flamenco,” Sonidos Gitanos has presented California audiences unique opportunities since 1995 to experience Flamenco in its most authentic form.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Discover unique holiday gifts at St. Charles boutique Sat., Nov. 18

St. Charles Annual Christmas Boutique happens on Saturday, November 18 from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, November 19 from 8am to 1pm. “The Golden Girls” offer a great selection of handmade items for the holidays, kitchen and home decor, scarves, toys, cards, plus a bake sale. Enjoy coffee and donuts on Sunday.

The location is: St. Charles Church, 10830 Moorpark St., North Hollywood, 91602, corner of Moorpark and Lankershim.

Create your own terrarium at the library

Free adult program at North Hollywood Amelia Earhart Regional Library: “Design Your Own Tiny Terrarium,” Monday, November 20, 2017 at 2pm.

For ADA accommodations, call 213-228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.

