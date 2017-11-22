BURBANK

Holiday Arts and Crafts Boutique Fri., Dec. 1 – Thurs., Dec. 14

A Holiday Arts and Crafts Boutique takes place December 1 – 14 at 1100 W Clark Ave. in Burbank. View a selection of unique pottery, paintings, photography, ornaments, clothing, scarves, jewelry and more created by Creative Art Center students, instructors and members of the Fine Arts Federation.

Hours are Monday-Thursday 9am–8pm, Friday 9am–7pm, Saturday 10am–4pm and Sunday 1pm-4pm.

Call (818) 238-5397 or visit BurbankCA.gov and search “Holiday Arts and Crafts Boutique” to learn more.

GLENDALE

Free downtown ‘Holiday Trolley’ through Mon., Jan. 15

Glendale kicked off a free trolley service last Saturday. It runs to Monday, January 15 with scheduled operation Monday-Friday 9am-8pm and Saturday-Sunday 10am-7pm. The trolley travels a Brand Boulevard-focused route, picking up passengers around Downtown Glendale. Glendale Beeline routes will not be altered or impacted by the trolley.

LOS ANGELES

Singer Diana Ross recovers lost fanny pack

Singer Diana Ross lost her fanny pack at a Marshalls store in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11. Luckily a good Samaritan found the purse and turned it in. “Thank U to the Angell [sic]I lost my fanny pack in Marshall’s in LA on Olympic & someone turned it in. What a blessing,” the former Supremes singer tweeted. “Again this morning I’m so grateful. I will ‘pay forward,’ ” she said. Apparently Ross was shopping for a gift at the store at the time.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Vehicle stolen/recovered

On Saturday, October 28, sometime between 7:30pm and 10:30pm, on the 10800 block of Morrison St., a 1995 Honda Civic Del Sol was stolen from an apartment complex carport. On Wednesday morning, November 1, police discovered the vehicle parked in front of a fire hydrant at 5455 Bellingham Ave., near Burbank Boulevard School in Valley Village. The car was towed to a local impound yard where it was noted the battery cables had been cut, with battery, spark plug wires and personal belongings all missing.

A report is on file with North Hollywood police department.

SILVERLAKE

‘Feliz Navi Divas!’ show at Casita Del Campo, Sat., Nov. 25 – Tues., Nov. 28

Kay Sedia was born in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. She is the youngest of 18 children and the prettiest of them all. So pretty in fact, she won the title and crown of Miss Tijuana Natural Springs Water, “The water that springs right through you.” One of her duties as Miss Tijuana Springs was a self-guided, one-woman boat tour of the Pacific Ocean via San Diego. Thought to be dead and lost at sea, Kay emerged back into the border spotlight. It was the charity she founded, “Save the Donkeys,” which let her hometown know that she was O-Kay! She soon became romantically involved with her hunky arresting immigration officer. Yes, there’s more. At the Cavern Club at Casita Del Campo located at 1920 Hyperion Ave. in Silverlake.

Visit ChicosAngels.com for show times and more.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA

Free holiday party at Bolton Hall Sat., Dec. 9

Little Landers presents The Randy Van Horne Singers and their “Space Age Pop Music Sound” for the 8th year for the free admission Bolton Hall Holiday program on Saturday, December 9 at 1pm. The event also features performances by Sunland-Tujunga’s own Franny McCartney. Visitors will join in for carol singing and there is a gift drawing. Refreshments will be served.

Bolton Hall Museum is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge. Call (818) 352-3420 for more information.

VALLEY VILLAGE

Help homeless animals this holiday season

Join Animal Rescue Media Education’s annual Shelter Drive by giving needed toys, treats, blankets, love and comfort to shelter animals. See their list of drop-box locations on their website to donate new or gently used items or use their easy Wish-list on Amazon to order items. On Monday, December 18, they will personally deliver items to the animals and broadcast their hope that they are adopted and get a home for the holidays.

Visit ARMETeam.org and also check out a.co/2NQsHo3 for their online Amazon Wish-list.

VENTURA

‘Parade of Lights,’ caroling, holiday parties and whale watching at Island Packers

Ventura’s Island Packers offers a special kind of holiday gathering. Schedule a Ventura Harbor holiday cruise or whale watching trip aboard a 64-foot catamaran, including:

A one-hour caroling cruise in Ventura Harbor

A Ventura Harbor “Parade of Lights” cruise

A private holiday cruise

These cruises offer a fun way to bring relatives and friends together for a unique outdoor activity. View the decorated boats in Ventura Harbor as well as the decorated lighted homes on the Ventura Keys. Enjoy the shops and restaurants at Ventura Harbor Village before your cruise.

Advance reservations are recommended. Call (805) 642-1393 or visit IslandPackers.com.

