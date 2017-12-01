TOLUCA LAKE

Free shredding and E-Waste Collection Event Sat., Dec 9

The community is invited to recycle paper and e-waste for proper disposal on Saturday, December 9 at 10149 Riverside Dr., behind Forman’s Tavern, in Toluca Lake.

Electronic hazardous waste, or e-waste, is an ecological problem. Local residents are asked to be aware and considerate of appropriate methods of disposal for computers and other devices.

Visit dtsc.ca.gov/HazardousWaste/EWaste for additional information.

BURBANK

Flair Cleaners’ 15th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive through Sun., Dec. 31

Flair Cleaners wants to help make room for your Black Friday bargains by donating gently used or new clothing and shoes to their 15th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive. Donations are accepted at the Burbank location at 337 N Pass Ave. (in the Lakeside Center near Vons) through Sunday, December 31.

All donations will be cleaned, if needed, and given to local nonprofits that help community members in need. This year the drive will benefit the Los Angeles Mission, MEND and Helping Hands for the Blind.

While all types of clothing are needed, jeans, professional clothing and accessories are appreciated.

A list of items needed most can be found on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/flairdrycleaners.

LOS ANGELES

‘Dockless bike-share’ arrives at Griffith Park

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks is working with ofo, the world’s largest bike-share company to give visitors to Griffith Park a new way of getting around. Dockless bike-share is a fun and easy way to explore a place that has so much to offer.

With thousands of visitors going to Griffith Park daily, bike-share is convenient, affordable and hassle free. There are yellow bikes accessible to everyone throughout the park. Riders simply download the ofo mobile app (available for both iOS and Android) and scan a QR code on the license plate to unlock a bike. Once you download the app, a map in the app shows the location of nearby bikes. When the trip is over, riders can park anywhere in compliance with local laws. Trips cost $1 per hour.

“Dockless bike-sharing is an easy and innovative way to get around our park and our City – it’s why I introduced a motion in October to bring dockless bike sharing to the entire City of Los Angeles,” said Councilmember David Ryu.

STUDIO CITY

Songwriter Allee Willis hosts ‘Love ‘N Latkes Chanukah Christmas’ Thurs., Nov. 30 – Sat., Dec. 2

Allee Willis, a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning and nominated songwriter, performer, artist, party-thrower and co-author of the Broadway musical, The Color Purple, will perform a three-night run of “Allee Willis’ Love ’N Latkes Chanukah Christmas Shopping Extravaganza Show!” Thursday, November 30 – Saturday, December 2 at Upstairs At Vitello’s located at 4349 Tujunga Ave. in Studio City. There will be stories, games, theme food and early holiday gift shopping from Willis’ own world-renowned personal kitsch collection.

For more information call (818) 769-0905.

PASADENA

Free ‘Christmas Joy Concert’ Sat., Dec 16

First United Methodist Church of Pasadena will present their annual “Christmas Joy Concert” at 4pm on Saturday, December 16 in the church’s Sanctuary. Choirs and ensembles of all ages will celebrate the holiday season with a wide variety of music. The program will feature a medley of ancient carols, “Behold New Joy,” arranged by local composer Shawn Kirchner, who recently served as Composer in Residence to the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Admission is free. The program is family-friendly and will last about 75 minutes. A holiday reception follows in Fellowship Hall.

First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E. Colorado Blvd., in the Playhouse District of Pasadena. Free off-street parking is available behind the church and may be accessed from Green Street. This program is part of a monthly concert series presented by the church called Third@First. Find out more online at FUMCPasadena.org/news-events/thirdfirst.

UNIVERSAL CITY

Songwriters Paul Williams, Charles Fox to be honored Sun., Dec 3

A star-studded event honoring award-winning actor/singer/songwriter/voice actor Paul Williams, current President of ASCAP, known for his hit songs for the Carpenters, as well as “The Rainbow Connection” and “Evergreen,” as well as Love Boat theme collaborator, Charles Fox, an Emmy and Grammy-winning songwriter known for TV show themes like Happy Days and Laverne & Shirley as well as classics like “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Ready to Take a Chance Again,” will take place on Sunday, December 3. The 5pm American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers event takes place at the Hilton Universal City Hotel located at 555 Universal Hollywood Dr., in Universal City. Grammy-winning singer Jack Jones and others will perform.

Call (818) 994-4661 or visit ASMAC.org for tickets.

We welcome your letters

