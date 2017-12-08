TOLUCA LAKE

‘Tis the season to wine taste

Vendome Wine & Spirits offers wine tasting 6pm-9pm Tuesday through Saturday. Price is by the pour, $1-$5. There are 20-30 wines every night to sample with specific themes. Crackers and homemade bread included. Live music Tuesdays and every other Thursday.

Vendome is located at 10600 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake. Call (818) 766-9593.

HOLLYWOOD

Goodbye Gomer

Jim Nabors, TV’s “Gomer Pyle,” died at 87 on Thursday, November 30. His husband Stan Cadwallader said Nabors died peacefully at their Hawaii home.

Nabors underwent a liver transplant 20 years ago, and his health had been declining recently according to Cadwallader.

November saw a large number of celebrity passings including singers Della Reese and David Cassidy, along with cult leader Charles Manson. Look for a full re-cap of recent celebrity deaths in an upcoming issue of The Tolucan Times.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD

Gloria Gifford presents ‘Antony and Cleopatra’

Award-winning director/actress/teacher Gloria Gifford (nominated for two NAACP awards) presents Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra with music and performers from her acting school.

This year she also directed Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna’s Love Allways and Sy Rosen’s Almost Touching.

“Antony and Cleopatra” plays at Gray Studios located at 5250 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood. Call (310) 366-5505 or visit Tix.com.

PALM SPRINGS

Walk of Stars honors Stanley Kramer Sat., Dec. 9

The Palm Springs Walk of Stars honors late filmmaker Stanley Kramer with their 421st Star Dedication Ceremony at 3pm on Saturday, December 9 in front of the Motion Picture Hall Of Fame Headquarters at 296 South Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

Following the ceremony, there will be a book signing presented by Just Fabulous Book Store for the new biography Stanley Kramer: Producer Of Controversy by Jennifer Frost. Frost will sign copies at 5pm at The Camelot Theatre located at 2300 E. Barristo Road in Palm Springs followed by a special pre-60th Anniversary screening of the Kramer classic The Defiant Ones.

Speakers at the Star ceremony will include his widow, actress Karen Sharpe-Kramer, his two daughters, Tolucan Times columnist and actress Kat Kramer and Jennifer Kramer, industry supporters and actors from Stanley Kramer films. The ceremony is open to the public and media.

For the book signing and screening call The Camelot Theatre (760) 325-6565.

STUDIO CITY

Actresses Tippi Hedren, Marsha Hunt to be honored Mon., Dec. 11

Actress and animal rights activist Tippi Hedren along with actress and political activist Marsha Hunt will each receive Golden Halo Awards from the Southern California Motion Picture Council on Monday, December 11 at their annual Holiday Ball at Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City.

The public is invited and tickets include a gourmet dinner and stage show. The fun begins at 7pm. Council President and actor Randal Malone will emcee.

For tickets and reservations call event coordinator Michael Schwibs at (818) 901-7629 or email mschwibs@gmail.com.

WEST HOLLYWOOD

Fundraiser for homeless and their pets Wed., Dec. 13

Angel Hanz for the Homeless, which focuses on aiding homeless people with pets, is having a fundraiser on Wednesday, December 13 at 7pm. They seek donations of blankets, leashes, collars, animal clothing of all sizes, sleeping bags, tents, hoodies, warm clothing, back packs and the like. They also seek a building or large room for their gatherings, as well as fosters for animals on the streets.

The fundraiser is at Hamburger Mary’s (during Legendary Bingo) located at 8288 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. Call (323) 654-3800 for reservations.

The upcoming regular, monthly gathering for Angel Hanz for the Homeless is Sunday, December 31 in North Hollywood.

For donations or questions contact Karen Hamza, Angel Hanz for the Homeless, Inc., P.O. Box 10716 Burbank, CA 91510. Call (818) 358-3663.

We welcome your letters Letters must be no more than 250 words. Email to editorial@tolucantimes.com or send to Editor, c/o The Tolucan Times, 10701 Riverside Dr., Toluca Lake, CA 91602; fax to (818) 980-1900. All letters must include full name, mailing address, email and phone number. Contact information is for verification purposes. The Tolucan Times reserves the right to edit for content, length and clarity. Letters become the property of The Tolucan Times and may be republished.

134 total views, 77 views today