Local program delivers holiday spirit to seniors

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” service program brightens the lives of lonely or isolated seniors. For the 13th straight year, the local Home Instead Senior Care office is sponsoring the program to provide gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the support of area nonprofits, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.

For more information or to make a donation visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (818) 843-8688.

Bookstore now open at Central Library

The Friends of the Burbank Public Library have opened a new bookstore in the Central Library to help fund library programs. The Buena Vista Branch has had a bookstore for 15 years, bringing in about $4,000 a month according to the LA Times. The main reason why it has taken so long to establish a bookstore at the Central Library was lack of space, according to the Times report. That changed when an office space opened up and was renovated.

Burbank Central Library is located at 110 N Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank.

Free ‘Back-To-Work Boot Camp’ for unemployed job seekers over age 40 Mon. and Tues, Dec. 18 and 19

The LA Fellows program, with the help of a special grant from the City of Los Angeles Economic Workforce Development Department and the partnership of three WorkSource partners, is offering unemployed job seekers over the age of 40 an opportunity to update their job search skills and craft a more focused, successful job search. Topics covered include making a marketing plan for your job search and changing from reactive mode to proactive mode by targeting what you want as well as creating a resume that speaks to what employers are looking for.

Reservations are required by calling Mary Turner at (818) 947-2941.

Museum of Failure now open to Feb. 4

The “pop-up” Museum of Failure is a collection of interesting innovation failures. The majority of all innovation projects fail and the museum showcases these failures to provide visitors a learning experience. The collection consists of a variety of failed products and services worldwide including Google Glass, Harley-Davidson Perfume and Lego Fiber Optics.

For address and hours email info@museumoffailure.se.

New Year’s Eve celebration at ‘L.A. Zoo Lights’ Sun., Dec. 31

Family New Year’s Eve at L.A. Zoo Lights celebrates the coming of 2018 with an evening of fun on Sunday, December 31, 6pm to 10pm. The special all-ages party features “skip-the-line” express entry to L.A. Zoo Lights, dinner buffet, dessert, a ride on the Conservation Carousel, a festive photo booth, a DJ dance party, soft drinks and a cash bar. At 9pm, party-goers can enjoy a glass of complimentary bubbly — champagne for adults, sparkling apple cider for kids – along with a live broadcast of New York’s Times Square ball drop, after which guests are welcome to experience L.A. Zoo Lights until closing.

Family New Year’s Eve tickets are $69 for adults and $45 for children. Greater L.A. Zoo Association members save $5.

Visit LAZoolights.org for details and to purchase tickets visit LAZoo.org or call (323) 644-4200. The Los Angeles Zoo is located in Griffith Park at the junction of the Ventura (134) and Golden State (5) freeways, at 5333 Zoo Dr. in Los Angeles. Free parking.

President Trump signs emergency declaration for California

On Friday, December 8 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of California to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from wildfires beginning on December 4 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe. The declaration is for Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding.

