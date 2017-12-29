DOWNTOWN L.A.

‘OneLife LA’ event is Sat., Jan. 20

Inspiring speakers will join Archbishop José H. Gomez at the fourth annual OneLife LA, on January 20, 2018, at Los Angeles Historic Park in downtown Los Angeles, for a large-scale event uniting people of all backgrounds throughout Southern California to celebrate the beauty and dignity of every human life from conception to natural death.

“OneLife LA means sharing the love of God with others – especially those who are poor and forgotten, and those who are alone and excluded,” said Archbishop Gomez. “Join me and thousands in declaring a commitment to valuing and protecting all human life, particularly the most vulnerable in our society.”

OneLife seeks to promote a culture of life, where every human life is dignified, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized. Themed “Made for Greater,” the 2018 event will begin at noon with a walk led by Archbishop Gomez from the birthplace of the city at Olvera Street to the new Los Angeles State Historic Park. It will include a roster of international and national voices sharing their personal and life-affirming stories.

LOS ANGELES

New scholarship endowment at UCLA Law honors singer Chris Cornell

A coalition led by Vicky Cornell, widow of the late rock singer Chris Cornell, has created an endowed fund of more than $1 million to support student scholarships at UCLA School of Law.

The Chris Cornell Scholarship honors Cornell’s commitment to justice, human rights and advocacy for those in need. Members of the coalition include several friends and colleagues of Cornell as well as supporters of UCLA Law.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the endowment is a fitting tribute to Cornell. “This endowment honors an influential musical artist who cared about human rights and enables others the opportunity to make a positive impact in the world,” he said.

The contribution is part of the $4.2 billion UCLA Centennial Campaign, which is scheduled to conclude in December 2019 during UCLA’s 100th anniversary year.

Cornell died in May 2017 at the age of 52.

Metro to offer free rides on New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31, Metro Bus will op-erate on a regular Sunday sched-ule. Metro Rail will run every 12 minutes on all lines with over-night, 24-hour service. Free fares will be in effect from 9pm to 2am. After 2am, transit riders will need to TAP to ride. Metro Rail will run every 20 minutes from approximately 1am to 5am.

While free fares are in effect, fare gates will be unlatched and anyone who accidentally taps their TAP card will not be charged. Metro’s one-way fare is $1.75 with two hours of free transfers. Metro Day Pass fares are valid until 3am the following day. Visit Metro.net to learn more.

Increased Hollywood Sign security for holiday season

Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu has allocated $68,668 in discretionary funds for increased security around the Hollywood Sign through Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Anticipating increased tourism and activity around the sign during this time, Councilmember Ryu’s motion for increased funding was recently approved by the City Council, the first of two Hollywood Sign motions approved by the Council this month.

Councilmember Ryu released the following statement:

“The Hollywood Sign is one of the most iconic and world-renowned symbols we have in Los Angeles, and the safety and security of nearby neighborhoods and visitors must remain a top priority. Increased police and LADOT presence around the Hollywood Sign is key to ensuring a happy holiday season for all our communities.”

The funding will pay for increased L.A. Police Department and Department of Transportation patrols in the area to ease traffic flow, provide security and monitor fire safety by curbing smoking and ensuring emergency vehicles have full access to the hillsides. Additional “No Smoking” signs have also been placed in Griffith Park and the hillsides.

STATEWIDE

CDPH on exposure to cell phone radio frequency energy

As smartphone use continues to increase in the U.S., especially among children, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) recently issued guidance for individuals and families who want to decrease their exposure to the radio frequency energy emitted from cell phones. Although the scientific community has not reached a consensus on the risks of cell phone use, research suggests long-term, high use may impact human health.

Cell phones emit radio frequency energy when they send and receive signals to and from cell towers, and some scientists and public health officials believe this energy may impact human health.

The new CDPH guidance includes practical steps both adults and children could take to reduce exposure to radio frequency energy from cell phones:

Keeping the phone away from the body

Reducing cell phone use when the signal is weak

Reducing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, or to download or upload large files

Keeping the phone away from the bed at night

Removing headsets when not on a call

Avoiding products that claim to block radio frequency energy. These products may actually increase your exposure.

We welcome your letters

