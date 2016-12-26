TOLUCA LAKE

Toluca Lake’s Justin Bieber seen in Miami with Odell Beckham Jr.

The Associated Press reports that Toluca Lake resident Justin Bieber was seen with New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Sterling Shepard on Sunday, January 1st in Miami. The group gathered on a private yacht owned by pop star Trey Songz, apparently celebrating the Giants’ win over the Washington Redskins.

BURBANK

Free art reception Jan. 14

Pasadena Society of Artists presents the New Members Exhibition with an opening reception on Saturday, January 14th, 2pm-4pm, at Towns Burr Gallery located at 3609 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be offered.

Exhibition Chair Harry Nickelson has assembled a showcase for the new members juried into the Society during 2016. They create their art using oil, sculpture, acrylic, ceramics, watercolor and photography.

The exhibition remains open from January 14th through Saturday, February 4th. Gallery hours are 10am-5pm, Tuesday–Saturday. Entrance to the Opening Reception and exhibition are free.

For additional information contact Lawrence D. Rodgers, Director of Exhibitions, Pasadena Society of Artists, at (626) 802-7142 or Connie Towns, Gallery Director, Towns Burr Gallery, at (818) 845-7144.

LOS ANGELES

Free support groups for Parkinson’s and more

The NeuroCommunity Foundation, a non-profit foundation, has free-of charge support groups for Parkinson’s Disease, Caregivers and Multiple Sclerosis in the Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Burbank and other SFV communities.

For dates, locations and details visit NeuroCommunity.org or call Jan at (818) 745-5051.

MISSION HILLS

Calling all singers

The holidays are over and the San Fernando Valley Chorale is gearing up for its spring season under the direction of Conrad Immel. New singers are welcome to join them. No audition is necessary, just a love of music and a willingness to share your gift of singing.

The Chorale, a non-profit, non-sectarian group of men and women, performs two concerts each season – in December for the holidays and in May or early June for a spring songfest.

Their concerts embrace both popular and classical music, appealing to a wide audience. Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings beginning February 7th, 7:30pm, at Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church located at 10000 Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills.

For an opportunity to grow your musical talents visit SFVChorale.blogspot.com.

Call (818) 884-8897 or email dnconway@icloud.com for further details.

UNIVERSAL CITY

Universal Studios Hollywood breaks attendance record Jan. 2

For the first time ever, Universal Studios reached visitor capacity on Monday, January 2nd and had to close its gates. The Los Angeles Times reported that the park broke attendance records, welcoming “more than 40,000 guests Monday—so many that the park’s gates were closed to new customers just after noon.”

Parent company Comcast Corp. has launched several new park attractions recently including the “Fast and Furious Supercharged” ride and “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.”

VALLEY GLEN

Valley College hit by hackers

The L.A. Daily News reported last week that Los Angeles Valley College was the victim of hacking to their computer systems over the holidays. College President Erika Endrijonas was quoted as saying: “We’re hampered by not having access to our emails, computer systems, but classes are taking place.” The campus website was also affected, but is now back in operation. As of press time, it was not known when the systems would be fully restored.

VAN NUYS

Free Job & Career Fair Jan. 27

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian invites you to a Job and Career Fair:

Free admission and open to the community.

Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are encouraged to attend.

Arrive prepared with resumes and dressed professionally.

Companies will be looking to fill full-time, part-time and apprentice positions.

This event takes place on Friday, January 27th, 11am-3pm, at La Iglesia En El Camino located at 14800 Sherman Way in Van Nuys.

For more information call the office of Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian at (818) 376-4246.

STATEWIDE

Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra reacts to Governor Brown’s budget

Recently, Governor Brown released his proposal for the 2017-18 budget. As anticipated, the governor introduced a fiscally-conservative budget that forecasts lower revenues due to uncertainty at the national level. Many of California’s main revenue streams, such as the Capital Gains Tax, are tied to Wall Street’s performance, and it remains uncertain that California will continue to receive program funding from a Republican-controlled Congress.

“I applaud Governor Brown for showing a tremendous amount of restraint in his proposed budget, while continuing to focus on many of the state’s most pressing needs, including education and infrastructure,” said Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Los Angeles). “While I believe it is critical that we continue to balance the budget and pad the rainy-day reserve, we must make smart investments to grow our economy, create jobs, train our workforce, and improve the quality of life for future generations. I look forward to working with our leadership in the Assembly and in the Senate to ensure that Californians continue receiving vital services.”

Raul Bocanegra is the Democratic Majority Whip in the California State Assembly. He represents the 39th Assembly District, which includes Arleta, Granada Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Mission Hills, North Hollywood, Pacoima, Shadow Hills, Sun Valley, Sunland-Tujunga, Sylmar and the City of San Fernando.