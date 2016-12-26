GLENDALE

Free noontime concert Feb. 1

On Wednesday, February 1st, 12:10pm-12:40pm, the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts will feature oboist Catherine Del Russo, violinist Kirstin Fife and cellist Christopher Ahn performing works by Quantz, Haydn and Fife at the Sanctuary of Glendale City Church located at 610 E. California Ave. (at Isabel St), in Glendale.

For more information email glendalesda@gmail.com or call (818) 244-7241.

LOS ANGELES

Channel 7 looking for helicopter reporter

ABC7-TV Los Angeles is looking to hire a creative and energetic helicopter reporter. Qualified candidates must have strong live presentation skills. Previous chopper experience handling live breaking news in L.A. is strongly preferred. Ability to operate camera in a helicopter is a plus. Candidates are asked to apply online at ABC7.com/jobs/.

Classic car show at Convention Center Jan. 27-29

“The Classic Auto Show” at the L.A. Convention Center will pay tribute to cars of bygone years and will feature exhibitors showcasing the best and rarest classic, historic and vintage cars in the world. There will be celebrity guests, a car “catwalk,” auto swap and more.

Dates:

Fri., Jan. 27th, 10am-7pm

Sat., Jan. 28th, 9am-7pm

Sun. Jan. 29th, 9am-5pm

Location:

Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St.

Advance purchase tickets are available online.

Visit TheClassicAutoShow.com for more information.

L.A. breaks record for tourist visits in 2016

The Los Angeles Times reported last week that a record number of tourists, 47.3 million, visited L.A. County last year—a four percent increase over 2015. “For the sixth year in a row, Los Angeles County has set a fresh record for visitors, with 2016’s surge coming from both domestic and international visitors with a taste for warm weather and new magical tourist attractions,” wrote Times reporter Hugo Martin.

VAN NUYS

Woman wins lotto of $1 million

A new year and a new ticket proved to be the lucky combination for a California Lottery player. Michele Cimmarusti won $1 million on a Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers ticket. That was a fast win because this $10 ticket hit Lottery retailer locations just a couple of weeks ago.

Cimmarusti bought her winning ticket at Harvest Market, which is located at 14055 Burbank Blvd. in Van Nuys. Because the win is worth at least $1 million, the retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Cimmarusti declined media requests for interviews. No photo or additional information about her will be released.

STATEWIDE

Assemblymember Chávez responds to Brown’s 2017-2018 draft budget

Assemblymember Rocky Chávez (R-Oceanside) recently announced his response to Governor Brown’s draft budget for 2017-2018:

“We have made strides in California to get education funding back to pre-recession levels,” said Chávez. “Education is the pathway to jobs and if the people of California have good jobs they can make a good living and not rely on the government for healthcare.”

“If the Affordable Care Act is changed in any significant way, we will have a fiscal issue here in California,” said Chávez. “With the Governor already projecting a $1.6 billion dollar deficit and the possibility of losing more in terms of federal funding, California could see quite the windfall.”

Rocky J. Chávez is a retired Marine Corps Colonel, former City Councilman and former Acting Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. He represents California’s 76th Assembly District, which includes Camp Pendleton, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Oceanside and Vista.