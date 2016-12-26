GLENDALE

‘Collectivists’ at Brand Library Jan. 21-Mar. 11

The Brand Library & Art Center hosts six of Los Angeles’ leading art-collectives from January 21st through March 11th in a show conceived and organized by curator Kara W. Tomé. The exhibition, titled The Collectivists, marks a moment in time in which a vast number of artists are joining together to take greater control of their means of production and presentation.

Over 60 artists will be represented in the show and nearly a dozen public events will be presented.

Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 Mountain St. in Glendale. For details on each exhibitor visit BrandLibrary.org.

LOS ANGELES

Thousands take Metro to Saturday Women’s March downtown

As thousands converged on downtown Los Angeles for the Saturday Women’s March, Metro Rail carried a total of 592,000 boarding passengers – 360,000 more riders than on a typical Saturday. Los Angeles Police Department estimates placed the crowd at 100,000 and event organizers pegged that number at more than 750,000.

On some Metro lines, rail cars were crowded – many to capacity – and most stations in downtown L.A. also were filled. And yet passengers remained cheerful and positive.

“This was an amazing experience for our region, as well as for Metro,” said Metro Board Chair John Fasana. “Whatever your political thoughts, it was exciting to see so many people exercising their right to demonstrate peacefully. And it spoke to the crowds that there was no violence and that despite crowding, at the end of the day our patrons were safe.”

To gear up for the march, Metro added service and security to accommodate what organizers at first estimated would be 75,000 participants. As attendance projections grew, more rail cars and more frequent service were scheduled.

More than 40,000 new TAP fare cards were sold within a short period of time on Saturday. TAP cards are the method of payment for Metro trains and buses.

PASADENA

Friends of Music presents free music program Feb. 11

The Friends of Music at Pasadena Presbyterian Church will present a free music program on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30pm.

Like all programs on the church’s monthly music series, this program is free but a freewill offering will be accepted. A dessert reception will follow. Free parking is available and the Sanctuary is handicap-accessible.

This varied program features Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms for choir, organ, harp and percussion, Carlyle Sharpe’s Prelude, Elegy and Scherzo for organ and brass quintet, and more.

Program:

Sammartini: Concerto in A Major for organ and strings

Sharpe: Prelude, Elegy and Scherzo for organ and brass quintet

Granjany: Aria in Classic Style for harp and organ

Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (small ensemble version)

Artists:

Pasadena Singers

Ari Friedman

Maria Casale

John Magnussen

Meaghan King

Timothy Howard

“Friends of Music Presents” is Saturday, February 11th, 7:30pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church located at 585 E. Colorado Blvd. (at Madison Ave.), in Pasadena.

For more information call (626) 793-2191 or visit PPCMusic.org.

SANTA MONICA

Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban to perform on Grammys

The first round of performers for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards telecast has been announced and includes 10-time Grammy winner John Legend, eight-time Grammy-winning band Metallica, and seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Carrie Underwood with four-time Grammy winner and current two-time nominee Keith Urban. Just announced was mutli-Grammy winner Adele who will open the show. Award-winning television personality James Corden is set to host.

Taking place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on Sunday, February 12th, 5pm PT, on CBS.

SOUTH PASADENA

‘Vintage Valentine’ at the Rialto Theatre

“Vintage Valentine” at the Rialto Theatre is a Valentine’s Day-themed event set in “The Golden Age of Hollywood” featuring the Johnny Holiday Dance Orchestra, retro style dance performances, and an exclusive screening of the classic Hollywood musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” Refreshments, a speakeasy, and formal photos will be available. VIP guests will enjoy a private reception, tour and dinner in the footlights of the stage.

This event takes place on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th at The Rialto Theatre located at 1023 Fair Oaks Ave. in South Pasadena.

Visit VintageValentine.org for more or call (818) 248-1707.

STATEWIDE

Secretary Padilla applauds appointment of Xavier Becerra as Attorney General

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla released the following statement after the State Senate’s confirmation vote to appoint Rep. Xavier Becerra as California’s next Attorney General.

“Xavier Becerra has demonstrated his commitment to public service as an attorney, as a state legislator, and as a member of the United States Congress. He has been a passionate advocate for working families and the underserved.

“Under a new presidential administration, our nation will be entering uncharted waters. I know that Xavier will vigorously defend the values that Californians hold dear. He will defend and expand California’s reputation as a national leader on voting rights, consumer and environmental protection, and civil rights, “ he said.