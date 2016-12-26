BURBANK

Kassandra Carroll free show Feb. 17

Singer Kassandra Carroll will be performing a tribute to Marilyn Monroe with her band at Cody’s Viva Cantina, located at 900 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank, on Friday, February 17th at 7:30pm. There is no cover charge.

Visit CelebrateMarilyn.com or call (818) 845-2425 for more information.

‘meneSweet’ celebrates Valentine’s Day with delicious treats

Recently opened on Magnolia Blvd. meneSweet carries delicious, eye-popping desserts, snacks and candies from the best local chefs and confectioners. This unique sweet shop specializes in small or “mene” sizes, which are packed with flavor and texture.

There are mene versions of tasty favorites like cream puffs, chocolate eclairs, and Napoleons. The shop showcases mene towers in a variety of flavors from mango, strawberry, chocolate truffle to raspberry, banana, and mocha — all stuffed with mousse and cake.

The cookies are special too. There are mene chocolate chip cookies packed with fudge and gorgeous ladyfingers filled with raspberry or fudge.

For Valentine’s Day, they have mene cakes in flavors like strawberry shortcake and black forest— perfect for one and enough for two to share.

meneSweet is located at 3429A W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. Call (818) 736-5809 for more information.

HOLLYWOOD

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ public memorial service set

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be honored with a public memorial on March 25th at the Freedom Theater at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills.

A statement issued by Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher read: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1pm and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are no tickets; it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

LOS ANGELES

Bus to replace train on parts of Expo Line during closures this month

Train service will be replaced by bus shuttles on two stretches of the Expo Line this month for maintenance and repair work to be performed, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently announced.

From 9pm, Friday, February 10th, through Sunday, February 12th, express and local bus shuttles will replace train service between Culver City Station and Expo/Bundy Station. Trains and buses will follow their regular schedules.

From 9pm, Friday, February 24th through Sunday, February 26th, express and local bus shuttles will replace train service between Expo/Sepulveda Station and Downtown Santa Monica Station. Trains and buses will follow their regular schedules.

Metro officials said that performing the work over two weekends would be the quickest way to get the work done and cause less inconvenience to the riding public.

Visit Metro.net to stay up to date.

SANTA MONICA

Kat’s coming to ‘Dinner’ Feb 15

The Tolucan Times’ own Kat Kramer, together with her mother Karen Kramer, will be speaking at a special screening of producer/director Stanley Kramer’s classic Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner at the Laemmle Royal Santa Monica on Wednesday, February 15th at 7pm.

Kat and Karen are daughter and widow, respectively, of Stanley Kramer.

Visit Laemmle.com/ac for more information.

SOUTH PASADENA

Byrds, Carla Olson unite for tribute concert Feb. 25

“The Songs of Gene Clark: A 50th Anniversary Celebration” takes place at the South Pasadena Library on Saturday, February 25th at 8pm. Clark was a founding member of the Byrds and a main songwriter for the band. He will be joined by singer/songwriter Carla Olson, who recorded a duet album with Clark, along with former Byrd John York, Peter Lewis of Moby Grape and Clark’s son Kai Clark. The Library address is 1115 El Centro St. in South Pasadena.

For more information visit GeneClarkTributeConcertLA.EventBrite.com or call (626) 403-7335.

STATEWIDE

‘California during World War II’ exhibit focuses on transformative period in State history

Recently the California State Archives released its latest online exhibit, “Home Front: California During World War II.” The Home Front exhibit is the latest in a series developed by Archives staff. Visit google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/u/0/exhibit/FQISpwnUy6rKKg to view the exhibit.

Visit google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/partner/california-state-archives to view all of the State Archives’ exhibits available via the Google Cultural Institute.